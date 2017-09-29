Kim Zolciak And Kenya Moore At War! ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Star Claims Moore Shouldn’t Mess With ‘My Man’

Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta hasn’t even started yet, but the trailer for it revealed that Kenya Moore and returning cast member, Kim Zolciak, are already at war. Between Moore’s suspicious marriage and Zolciak’s attempt to “pimp out’ her daughter, the two women have a lot to fight about as Zolciak revealed in a new interview.

Zolciak, who also stars in the spin-off, Don’t Be Tardy, with her husband, Kroy Biermann, told TooFab.com that her outburst was the result of Moore going too far and added that she “is not a good person,” and Kim never wants to meet anyone like her again.

“Don’t mess with my man, my money or my kids. At the end of the day, that’s it. You don’t do it, and she crossed that line,” she explained.

The argument started when Zolciak began questioning Moore’s recent marriage to businessman Marc Daly because she is skeptical about his existence. The mysterious husband is reportedly going to be one of the main storylines this season, and Zolciak asked her fellow cast members if anyone had met the man. This question set Moore off, and instead of letting any of the women answer, she responded by saying, “Worry about pimping out your daughter, b***h!”

Moore was referring to a tweet that Kim Zolciak sent to Chrissy Teigen asking for tickets to an upcoming John Legend show. Zolciak asked Teigen who her daughter Brielle, 20, had to b*** for her to meet the singer. Teigen replied with an offer of tickets and added that oral sex was not required.

Zolciak faced a social media backlash as a result of her tweet, but she claims it was just a joke.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is returning this year with a few cast changes. In addition to the return of Zolciak, NeNe Leakes is also coming back to the reality show. Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks will be missing after she was let go due to her lies about drug and rape allegations against cast member Kandi Burruss.

Joining Zolciak, Leakes, and Burruss in Season 10 will be Sheree Whitfield, Porsha Williams, and Cynthia Bailey.

Real Housewives of Atlanta returns in November while the new season of Don’t Be Tardy premieres Friday, October 6, on Bravo.

Tell us! Whose side are you on; Kim Zolciak or Kenya Moore?

