Lydia McLaughlin Disses Heather Dubrow, Says She’s Still Not Famous Enough For What?

Lydia McLaughlin is still refusing to put Heather Dubrow on the cover of Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County stars may recall, McLaughlin was asked if she and Dubrow had moved on from their past issues during her recent appearance on Andy Cohen’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, but unfortunately, McLaughlin revealed their relationship has not improved.

“Do you still feel like Heather Dubrow isn’t enough of a name to grace one of your magazine covers?” Andy Cohen asked Lydia McLaughlin, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on September 28.

“No. She’s not. She’s a Housewife,” McLaughlin replied, adding that because Dubrow is not an A-list celebrity, she has no place on the cover of her magazine.

After hearing what Lydia McLaughlin had to say, Andy Cohen seemingly agreed with her outlook and noted that Matt Damon has appeared on the cover.

Lydia McLaughlin first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during the show’s eighth season but after completing production on the installment, she chose to walk away from the show. Then, ahead of production on Season 12, the mother of three returned to Bravo TV.

A post shared by Lydia McLaughlin (@oclydia) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

During her time away from The Real Housewives of Orange County, Lydia McLaughlin welcomed her third child, a baby boy, with husband Doug McLaughlin. Since then, she has been sharing tons of adorable photos of all three of her boys.

As for Heather Dubrow, she announced earlier this year that after spending years filming The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was ready to walk away from the show and focus on other things, including her acting career and her life at home with her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, and their four kids.

Following Heather Dubrow’s exit from the show, Peggy Sulahian, a friend of Lydia McLaughlin’s, was brought to the cast in a full-time role.

To see more of Lydia McLaughlin and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]