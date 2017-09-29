How Much Money Did Jenelle Evans Make For Airing Her Wedding On MTV?

Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, made headlines last weekend when they tied the knot after calling off the wedding with just hours to go. But how much did the pair take home from their big day? According to the Ashley, they banked several thousand dollars for their shoot.

Rumors have swirled that Jenelle Evans wasn’t keen to let MTV film the ceremony unless she and David got some extra pocket money for the deal. According to the Ashley,MTV tried to keep the fact that they gave into Jenelle’s demands a secret, as they don’t want to be seen as a company who frequently gives in to star’s hissy fits. But it has been reported that the pair pocketed a $15,000 location fee in order to allow MTV cameras on their property.

Although no one is sure how much other stars have pocketed for allowing MTV to film on their big day, it is possible they took the MTV cameras as simply part of their contract and never took home any extra money.

The pair were also reportedly offered around $15,000 from American Media, Inc. (the company who owns Radar Online and OK! Magazine) to exclusively cover the events. However, Jenelle made it clear that she didn’t accept any money from them because they “leaked” a video of her and David fighting.

If they did, however, later accept the deal to allow American Media to exclusively cover the event, this would mean that they actually made $30,000 on their wedding, in addition to any gifts given by family and friends. Hopefully the pair ended up breaking even on their expenses instead of losing money, as many do when they get married.

Despite the rough beginning of the wedding weekend, the pair have been posting photos of their “perfect day,” and Jenelle Evans recently shared a video of her and David sharing their first dance.

Several people have, however, criticized Jenelle for posting pictures with her children on her social media. In her photo with son Kaiser, Jenelle takes the time to make a not-so-subtle dig at her ex, Nathan Griffith, saying she is there for her son while he isn’t.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]