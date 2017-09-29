Luann de Lesseps Launches New Business To Boost Personal Net Worth After Divorce?

Luann de Lesseps might have earned a bit from her divorce from the Count when they divorced a few years ago, but one can imagine that Luann’s income stems from The Real Housewives of New York and the passive income she earns from her songs. While filming The Real Housewives of New York, she has taken the time to record a few songs, and her fans absolutely adore them. Luann just revealed that she’s back in the studio recording a new song about Thomas D’Agostino and their divorce. While her songs may not be paying for her Sag Harbor home, it is possible that her newest business venture will add to her overall net worth. As it turns out, she had been working on a bedding line, and the line is available in stores today.

According to a new Instagram post, Luann de Lesseps happily announced her new bedding collection on Instagram yesterday, and she revealed that it was available exclusively at Ross. When a fan asked whether the bedding would be available online, she revealed that she had no plans at the moment for that to happen, but she would announce it if the plans should change. She didn’t outline what fans could expect from the new business venture, but it appears that she has designed a few items that could go well with feminine and masculine design styles.

Luann de Lesseps is the first housewife to create a bedding line as a business venture. While she’s not the first housewife to launch a business in the home decor industry, she is the first to exclusively do home decor. On The Real Housewives of New York, de Lesseps had never talked about home decor as a passion. She had expressed a desire to become a singer, so the home bedding line does seem to be a random pursuit. However, since it is so unique, and no one has done it before in the franchise, it is possible that it will do quite well. If it does, surely it will help boost her net worth.

What do you think about Luann de Lesseps’ new business venture?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]