Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Reunite With Scott Disick As She And Younes Bendjima Enjoy Disneyland In Paris

Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, reunited with their father, Scott Disick, in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Following a days-long visit to South Beach, Florida, with his new girlfriend, 19-year-old Sofia Richie, Disick, 34, was photographed enjoying an afternoon snack with his children as their mother, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, spent time with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 24, in Paris, France.

As OK! Magazine revealed on September 28, Scott Disick treated his kids to a lunch date at King’s Fish House before venturing off to Menchies for a frozen yogurt dessert. However, he wasn’t alone.

Following a 2015 report from Radar Online, which suggested that Kourtney Kardashian did not want her former boyfriend to have unsupervised visits with their kids, the troubled reality star was accompanied by Kardashian’s bodyguard as he attempted to spend quality time with Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

As for Scott Disick’s new girlfriend, who he went public with in Miami earlier this month, Sofia Richie was enjoying dinner with friends in Beverly Hills as he enjoyed time with his kids in Calabasas, and in photos of the model, she was seen driving Disick’s white Mercedes G-Wagon.

Disick and Richie first sparked rumors of a romance earlier this year, but it wasn’t until weeks ago that they become inseparable.

A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Sep 27, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

In other Kourtney Kardashian news, she and Younes Bendjima appear to be in a full-blown relationship, and after enjoying romantic vacations in Cannes, France, and Egypt over the summer, they’ve traveled to Paris, France, to attend Paris Fashion Week and take in the sights of the town.

As a report by X17 Online revealed on September 28, Kardashian and Bendjima were photographed enjoying rides and posing for photos with fans at the park.

Kardashian was first linked to the model-turned-boxer at the end of last year.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, tune into Sunday night’s premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 14.

For a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, check out the clip below.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]