‘Outlander’ Season 3 Spoilers – Here Is Exactly When Jamie And Claire’s Print Shop Reunion Will Happen

The new season of Outlander is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) back in each other’s arms. When will the two time-traveling lovers finally reunite in the famous print shop scene?

According to Pop Sugar, the reunion happens about three-quarters of the way through Diana Gabaldon’s book, Voyager. In the book, we only get to see the reunion through Claire’s point of view. After spending twenty years apart, Claire is understandably nervous about meeting Jamie and feels very vulnerable about her appearance. In a recent interview, Balfe explained how producers took the same approach to the reunion, though they ultimately decided to also include Jamie’s perspective.

While it sounds like Outlander did a great job with the highly anticipated scene, the biggest question is when it will go down this season. We don’t have an officially confirmed date for the print shop scene, but Romper reported that executive producer Ron Moore revealed that it will happen around the halfway point this season, which is only 13 episodes. We’ve already reached the fourth episode, so we probably only have a few more to go until Jamie and Claire finally reunite.

During an interview at the Television Critics Association’s press tour this summer, Moore explained how they needed five episodes to reach the point where Jamie and Claire reunite. That places the highly anticipated scene somewhere near episode six, which is only a few weeks away. Unfortunately, that means Jamie and Claire will not be reuniting this week.

This adorable behind-the-scenes photo of @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe is the perfect way to mark the last day of filming for Season 3 of #Outlander! #STARZ #BTS A post shared by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Season 3 picked up with the Battle of Culloden, which separated Jamie and Claire at the end of last season. Claire originally expects Jamie to die in the historic battle, and the pair spends the next twenty years living without each other. While Jamie deals with the fallout of the battle — which includes a prison sentence — Claire raises her daughter with her husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in the 20th century. Claire eventually learns that Jamie survived Culloden and travels back in time for another adventure.

New episodes of Outlander air Sunday nights on Starz.

