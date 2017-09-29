‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Spotted Out For First Time Since Throat Cancer Surgery

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman was spotted out Wednesday night for the first time since undergoing surgery for a recent throat cancer diagnosis. The 49-year-old wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, 64, revealed a throat cancer diagnosis just over two weeks ago, and she underwent surgery the following weekend to remove a large stage 2 tumor from her neck. Page Six reported on Thursday that Beth Chapman was seen with hubby Duane Chapman on Wednesday night as the couple stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter have been closely following reports about how Beth Chapman has been doing since her throat surgery in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 16. The Colorado native and current resident of Hawaii had a tumor the size of a plum removed from her throat during a 13-hour surgery at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. Since then, Beth has shared on social media that her “precious” dog, Delilah, passed away and that she has to live on a liquid diet for #sixmonthsmaybe.

A photo, which can be seen here, features Beth Chapman enjoying a “night on the town” with Duane “Dog” Chapman nearly two weeks after undergoing throat surgery. The photo shows Beth holding hands with her husband of the last 11 years, former Dog the Bounty Hunter co-star Duane Chapman, as the two reportedly stepped out for dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Us Weekly reported three days ago that surgeons had to cut Beth’s “neck from ear-to-ear” to remove the malignant T2 tumor. On Wednesday night, Beth Chapman had her neck wrapped in a colorful scarf to match her black dress and heels.

Beth Chapman Flying Back to Hawaii After Throat Surgeryhttps://t.co/e0uU9bM7ke pic.twitter.com/J4wAMNR50D — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) September 28, 2017

Beth Chapman has managed to keep her upbeat spirit on social media despite her throat cancer diagnosis and unknown long-term prognosis. Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed to Hawaii News Now the Sunday after Beth’s emergency surgery that, “Her doctor said we won round one.” Beth also revealed on social media on Tuesday that her beloved dog, Delilah, passed away while she was in Los Angeles for her cancer treatment, but Hawaii News Now shared yesterday that Duane and Beth had now “returned home to Hawaii.”

According to the Star-Advertiser, Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth Chapman live in Portlock, a wealthy community in Hawaii, and Beth shared on Facebook on Thursday that they were traveling home from Los Angeles to the Honolulu airport. The reality TV star also wrote that she arrived home to an “unexpected surprise” of “beautiful flowers” waiting for her from a local bail bonds company. Beth Chapman is president of the National Bail Bonds Association, and both Duane and Beth are lobbyists for the bail bond industry, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

A family friend of the Chapman’s recently told Radar Online that Beth Chapman is reportedly awaiting tests to determine further treatment for her throat cancer, and Duane “Dog” Chapman recently took to Facebook to “thank everyone for their prayers.”

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT]