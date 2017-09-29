Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Or Miranda Lambert And Anderson East: Who Will Get Married First? [Poll]

Miranda Lambert is racing down the aisle with boyfriend Anderson East. The country star is reportedly in a heated competition with ex-hubby Blake Shelton to see who can tie the knot first — and it sounds like she might win.

An inside source told In Touch Weekly that Lambert wants to elope with East before the year is out. Lambert and East originally wanted a bunch of their fellow country stars to sing at the ceremony, but they have changed their mind. They now want to elope and leave for a honeymoon before getting back to their busy schedules.

Shelton, meanwhile, is still going strong with Gwen Stefani. The couple is reportedly trying to get pregnant through IVF and have thought about their future as man and wife. A wedding date hasn’t been set in stone, but sources claim that it’s only a matter of time before Shelton pops the big question.

In Shelton’s most recent track, “I’ll Name the Dogs,” he signs about marriage and is clearly alluding to his romance with the No Doubt alum. He has not confirmed his plans to wed Stefani, but it looks like they are both committed to taking their romance to the next level.

@blakeshelton #amazing! #namethedogs gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 15, 2017 at 6:07pm PDT

Although Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton are supposedly locked in a heated competition, they are both doing better than ever and have found themselves in healthy relationships. In fact, a source revealed that the former lovers are even thinking about meeting up and putting their past behind them. Lambert allegedly hopes the meeting will put an end to their feud and that they can be friends once again.

According to People, Lambert recently opened up about the inspirations behind her latest album, The Weight of These Wings, which contained plenty of references about her divorce with Shelton. In front of a small crowd at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, Lambert thanked her co-writers for their support over the past few years and admitted that the music helped her deal with the heartbreak.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

“I did get divorced in 2015,” she explained. “Just pretty much this whole record… I did start drinking a lot. And I did go to bars in midtown [Nashville]… And I had to pick up my car. It’d been there three days. Yeah… and I still had mascara on from the first day. So, these gals came over and we were gonna write a song, and I had written it on my way home from picking up my car.”

Lambert has been dating East for almost two years. She has not commented on the wedding rumors or her reported meeting with Shelton.

