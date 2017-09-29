Is Jenelle Evans Pregnant? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Sparks Rumors With Alleged ‘Baby Bump’ Photo

Are Jenelle Evans and David Eason expecting a baby?

Less than one week after the Teen Mom 2 couple tied the knot, fans are suspecting that Jenelle Evans is pregnant after the reality star and mother of three shared what appeared to be an incriminating video to one of her social media pages.

On September 28, OK! Magazine shared a report claiming that Jenelle Evans posted a video of herself in a bikini on her Snapchat page, which quickly fueled rumors of a possible pregnancy. In the clip, the reality star’s midsection appeared to be rounder than it has been in the past, and shortly after the video was shared, fans weighed in with their thoughts.

“If that’s not pregnant, I don’t know what is,” one person wrote.

“She looks pregnant… again,” another added.

Jenelle Evans is already a mom to three children. As fans will recall, she welcomed her first child, 8-year-old Jace, with her former boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, while filming the second season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009. Then, years later, while filming Teen Mom 2, she and her now-ex-fiance Nathan Griffith welcomed their 3-year-old son Kaiser, and years after that, her youngest child, daughter Ensley Jolie, who she shares with David Eason, arrived.

A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Jenelle Evans and David Eason certainly have their hands full with her children and his two older children, daughter Maryssa and son Kaden, but a pregnancy doesn’t seem to be completely out of the cards. After all, during the seventh season of Teen Mom 2, Eason was seen telling his then-fiancee that he would like to have a child before their wedding.

While Jenelle Evans ultimately decided to put off plans for another child and instead focus on her September 23 wedding, fans are convinced that another child may be on its way after seeing her latest clip on Snapchat. As for what Evans is saying about the issue, she hasn’t commented on the post at all.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, David Eason, their family, and their co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]