Trump’s Howard Stern Videos Gone: 35 Trump-Stern Interviews Forced Offline, SiriusXM Fans Revolt

Recently, there were 35 interviews released of President Donald Trump talking to Howard Stern over the years, before he became president. Journalists began listening to those hours worth of audio tapes and writing articles that revealed Trump claiming First Lady Melania Trump was from Austria, predicting Ivanka Trump would convert to Judaism, and detailing how Trump stashed then-mistress Marla Maples away on an Aspen vacation with his wife and kids, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Perhaps it’s because of unflattering stories like those from Trump that Stern’s audio has been forced offline via a DMCA takedown request and a cease-and-desist letter recently received by Federal Express, according to Factba.se, the website that once hosted the Trump-Stern audio-only videos.

Bill Frischling, the CEO of FactSquared, the start-up company that created Fastba.se, reported that on September 5, he received an anonymous email that contained a link to the Trump-Stern interviews. Verifying that the 35 unique Trump-Stern interviews were authentic, Bill learned that they contained audio recordings of Trump speaking to Stern between May 8, 1993, all the way up to August 25, 2015. The website transcribed the Trump-Stern interviews and put them online. Readers and writers began soaking them up and republishing some online, like the following Newsweek video wherein Stern asked Trump about touching Melania in public.

Warning: The following Trump-Stern audio recording may contain offensive language.

According to Boing Boing, Trump spent a total of more than 15 hours all together speaking on Stern’s radio show, and the laid-back interviews offer insight into Trump’s thinking and state of mind over the years. However, a mere 48 hours or so after the intriguing Trump-Stern interviews were published online, the treasure trove of audio was removed from SoundCloud, YouTube, and Factba.se, with only the searchable transcripts of the Trump-Stern interviews surviving thus far.

“Audio has been removed per DMCA notice from SiriusXM. Think it should be public? Feel free to let @SternShow and @SiriusXM know.”

Meanwhile, the public is revolting against the decision to pull Trump’s interviews with Stern from the public eye, since President Donald Trump is a public figure. Trump’s Howard Stern Show interviews being removed online has drawn the wrath of Reddit, along with others who believe the audio files of the Stern-Trump interviews should be a matter of public record.

