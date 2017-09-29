The Kardashian-Jenner family is only going to get bigger as sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are reported to be expecting. Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement came days after her little sister shocked the world with her own baby news. The 33-year-old reality star and boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers have allegedly discussed their future with kids.

Khloe Kardashian’s due date is reportedly sometime in February of next year, which is around the time Kylie Jenner is also expected to give birth. “They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters,” an insider told Evening Standard.

Kardashian has been very open about her desire to have children. On an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, she revealed that Thompson wants to have five or six kids with her. “We could start at one and then grow from there,” she said.

The Kocktails With Khloe host is said to be three months pregnant, but the entire Kardashian-Jenner brood has remained quiet about both pregnancies. The most that came out of the famous reality show family was a cryptic statement from Kris Jenner at Milan Fashion Week. When The Hollywood Reporter asked for confirmation on Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy with Travis Scott, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch simply stated, “It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day.”

Although the sex of Khloe Kardashian’s baby hasn’t been revealed, a source previously told Hollywood Life that she wants a baby girl. The source explained that Thompson is a “total momma’s boy” who grew up with “all boys in his family.” He also has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. “Khloe feels that having a little girl would give him an amazing, new experience,” the source shared.

The source added that Kardashian has already been thinking about baby names. She’s not ruling out the possibility of choosing one that starts with a “K” to keep the family tradition. However, if Kardashian and Thompson are having a baby girl, she’s considering naming her Andrea after Thompson’s mother. The child would then be nicknamed Andy.

In an interview with You magazine, Khloe Kardashian gushed about her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life.”

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 will premiere on October 1 on E!

