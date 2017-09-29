Javi Marroquin Shares Hilarious Photo From His Vacation With His Sons And Fans Love It

Javi Marroquin is currently vacationing in Florida with his son Lincoln and his stepson Isaac. He decided to take the two boys to Disney World in Florida to get away as he had some time off work. His ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, welcomed the vacation, so she could focus on her newborn son. Javi and the boys have been in Florida for the past couple of days and they have enjoyed the waterpark and even gone on a few rides. While Marroquin hasn’t posted a lot of photos from the vacation, it sounds like they are having a blast. Perhaps Javi doesn’t want to overshare some of his photos, as he knows how harsh people can be when they comment on pictures.

But there was one photo that surfaced from the day of activities that had him sharing on Instagram. Apparently, his son Lincoln isn’t a huge fan of Star Wars – at least not when the characters from the movie are up close. According to a new Instagram post, Javi Marroquin jokingly revealed that his son Lincoln is not feeling the force. In the picture, little Lincoln is standing close to his brother Isaac and his eyes are looking at the Star Wars character with a sense of fear.

Lincoln was not feeling the force ???? A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Sep 27, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

Of course, Javi Marroquin’s comment made the situation hilarious. The poor boy is clearly questioning who the person is. Perhaps he is just scared that something will happen to him and his family, but Isaac seems to love the opportunity to have the photo taken. Many of his followers thought that the photo was priceless and many thought Lincoln was super cute. One can imagine that Kailyn also finds this photo funny, as her son is clearly wondering where he is and what is happening. His confused look won hearts on Instagram, as Javi’s fans reached out to him about the photo. Regardless, it looks like they are having a great time in Florida.

What do you think about the photo of Javi Marroquin and his sons at Disney World? Do you think the comments about Lincoln is hilarious?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]