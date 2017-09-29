Kendall Jenner Instagram: She Confirms Baby News, Declares Herself A ‘Mom’

Kendall Jenner’s sisters are nearly all facing rumors of pregnancies and as fans continue to speculate about Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian, the 21-year-old model has confirmed that she has a new baby in her life.

On Instagram on September 28, Kendall Jenner shared a video of a gorgeous black horse and in the clip, she was heard declaring herself as “mom” while she labeled the horse “baby.”

“My beautiful lady,” Kendall Jenner wrote in the caption of the clip.

As fans will recall, news of Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy first hit the web at the end of last week but in the days that followed, the 20-year-old remained silent. Then, days later, a report claimed her older half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, was also expecting but she stayed quite as well.

Around the time that Kendall Jenner shared her Instagram video of her horse, who she’s named Bella, Kim Kardashian was seen announcing that she and Kanye West were expecting their third baby, via surrogate.

Kendall Jenner has been open with her love for horses in recent years and in 2016, she told Harper’s Bazaar magazine that her dream job as a child was not walking runways. Instead, she admitted that she prefers to ride horses and dreamed of a career as a professional horseback rider or a veterinarian.

“I rode horses for 10 and a half years,” she told the magazine, according to a report by People magazine.

In other Kendall Jenner news, she is rumored to be dating Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin. As fans will recall, Jenner and Griffin were first seen together in early August after her relationship with ASAP Rocky came to an end and continued to enjoy public outings with one another for weeks.

Most recently, Kendall Jenner and her rumored boyfriend were photographed alongside one another in New York ahead of Jenner’s stints on the runways of Fashion Week.

To see more of Kendall Jenner and her family, including her mom, Kris Jenner, her sisters Kim, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, tune into Sunday night’s premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

To see a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, check out the trailer below.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]