Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Romance Called By ‘Dawson’s Creek’ Co-Star Years Ago?

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have all but gone public with their romance, and the masses are waiting with bated breath for the duo to actually finally admit to their romance, which is rumored to have been going on for years now

Most recently, as Entertainment Tonight reports, Jamie and Katie caused a flurry of excitement when they stepped out for a walk along the beach in Malibu while hand-in-hand. A public confession of their relationship was expected, yet it never came. Instead, the pair have remained mum on the topic.

Over the years, it was alleged that Holmes has been abiding by a contract that had been supposedly agreed upon following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012. The contract apparently included a clause that stated the beauty could not date for five years following the split. Many believed that the beach walk was the turning point, marking the end of the contract. No verification has been offered regarding the dating clause.

Although there have been no comments made by either Holmes or Foxx regarding their relationship, former co-stars have been weighing in on the topic. Busy Phillipps jokingly insists that she called that romance between the secretive couple years ago. Although it’s easy to find the humor in the Creek alum’s claim, Bravo shares the words of the actress regarding Holmes and Foxx.

“I called it back when we were on [Dawson’s Creek]. I said to her, ‘You know who you’re going to be dating in 20 years?’ No, I mean, I don’t know,” Phillipps said last week.

Katie and Busy have not remained good friends since their time on the hit teen drama, yet Phillipps is always happy to share previous memories she has of Suri Cruise’s mom. A couple of years ago, Busy shared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen about how she and Katie lost touch after the beauty began her relationship with Tom Cruise.

The actress stated, “I left her several voicemail messages. I just remember when it happened and I was like, ‘Are you on a plane in San Fransisco with Tom Cruise? What’s happening?’ And then I saw her three years later and she had a kid.”

Cruise and Holmes were married for seven years, and it’s been alleged that Cruise’s devout faith in Scientology is what was at the core of their split. As for Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx, the pair have still opted for the private route when it comes to their romance. After the media storm that followed Tom and Katie, it’s no wonder Holmes prefers to keep her love life under wraps.

