Prince William Plays Coy Over Harry And Meghan’s Engagement Rumors

Prince William sure knows how to keep everyone in suspense. The second in line to the British throne kept his poker face on when asked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rumored engagement.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge paid a visit to William Cowley Parchment Makers in Milton Keynes. There, the soon-to-be father of three was quizzed about his younger brother’s high-profile romance with the Suits actress.

Paul Wright, the general manager of the royal family’s vellum supplier, could not pass up the opportunity to ask what everyone has been wondering: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting married?

According to reports, Wright told Prince William, “If Prince Harry marries Meghan then his certificate will be in our vellum.”

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly responded with a diplomatic laugh, giving no specific answer to the question.

“He just laughed — a nice laugh.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made their first official public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The lovely couple made everyone swoon with their romantic gestures toward each other as they watched the wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square.

The fifth in line to the British throne and the American actress has been dating since October last year.

While in Milton Keynes, Prince William also talked about his son, Prince George. During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge told a “fellow parent” that 4-year-old Prince George is no longer psyched about going to Thomas’s Battersea.

The doting father revealed that his adorable son is kind of “fed up” with the whole school thing.

“I just dropped George off and he didn’t want to go.”

According to reports, Prince William has been taking his daddy duties quite seriously. Despite his busy schedule, he has been taking Prince George to school every morning since his first day in class.

Unfortunately, his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, still has to stay at home due to severe morning sickness.

Recently, Prince William has his hands full with his royal and parenting duties. The future king has been quite active in the past few months with various royal engagements.

Last Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge accompanied his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to a church near Balmoral.

The royals took the short journey from Balmoral Castle to Crathie Kirk for the morning service. Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla were also present at the event.

However, noticeably missing was Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has been suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum while pregnant with their third royal baby.

Duchess Kate, who has been recovering at home, is expected to make her first public appearance on World Mental Health Day at Buckingham Palace on October 10.

