Backstage News: Is WWE Legend Kane Retired?

Glenn Jacobs, more famously known as WWE superstar Kane, is one of the greatest professional wrestling characters of all time. Kane is on hiatus, and his status as a performer is unknown due to his age and budding political career. The latest backstage news has revealed if Kane is already retired or not.

In a recent interview with CBS Local Sports, Kane was asked about the status of his in-ring career. “The Big Red Machine” did not confirm or deny that he is retired. There is a big possibility that Kane will officially hang it up if he wins in the upcoming election. The 50-year-old WWE legend is running for the mayoral seat of Knox County, Tennessee, as a Republican.

“We have a saying in the WWE: Never say never. So, I can’t answer that question,” Kane said in the interview.

Kane is one of the greatest WWE superstars ever, and he has been with the company for more than 20 years. He was given time off back in November of last year to heal from injuries, but he officially announced his candidacy back in March, according to WCYB News. Kane has been busy campaigning ever since, and his popularity as a WWE superstar certainly helps.

The 50-year-old wrestler-turned-politician has big plans for Knox County if he gets elected as mayor. Kane wants to keep taxes low and improve the educational system in Knox County. He also would like to have transparency in the government because he believes that the people have the right to know what is happening to their taxes.

In the same interview with CBS Local Sports, Kane is hoping that his time with the WWE is going to help him earn some votes and recognition. However, despite his busy schedule, Kane still manages to watch Monday Night Raw from time to time, and he is really happy with the development of Braun Strowman.

“I catch a little most Mondays. I’m really happy to see Braun Strowman. People ask me who reminds me of me, and it’s probably him. So, I’m really happy to see him doing so well.”

As for getting in touch with some of the WWE superstars in the locker room, Kane revealed that he talks to Goldust the most. And for those who do not know, Kane and The Undertaker are not real-life brothers, but it’s sad to see that The Brothers of Destruction might be retired.

Kane is one of the most accomplished WWE superstars of all time. He is a two-time WWE World champion, one-time ECW champion, 12-time WWE tag team champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, and a former Money in the Bank winner. If Kane officially retires, he will be missed by the WWE Universe, but he also deserves a retirement match.

