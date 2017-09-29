Hefner Wife: Why Did He Stay Married To Crystal Harris? Could She Gain Access To Net Worth, Despite Prenup?

Hugh Hefner married Crystal Harris in 2012, much to the surprise of his many fans.

As Playboy followers will recall, the couple was supposed to get married one year prior but after calling off their wedding just five days before it was supposed to take place, Harris proceeded to bash the founder of the iconic men’s magazine and suggested that he was horrible in bed.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Crystal Harris told Howard Stern on his radio show that she and Hugh Hefner had sex just once and noted that the intimate moment lasted just two seconds before admitting that he didn’t turn her on. Then, weeks later, after reconciling with Hefner, Harris sent out a message to her fans and followers on Twitter in which she claimed to be unprepared for her interview with Stern and said she “blurted out things” she shouldn’t have said.

Despite the shocking interview, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris ultimately got their relationship back on track and in December 2012, they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony at the Playboy mansion.

While Crystal Harris has remained silent in regard to her husband’s recent passing, her name has been making headlines in the days since the news was confirmed and many outlets have suggested that she will get nothing from his estate. That said, a report by Radar Online on September 29 has suggested that Harris is “sneaky” and could manage to get her hands on some of Hefner’s money, despite their prenup.

Radar Online also revealed the “real reason” behind Hugh Hefner’s marriage to Crystal Harris and said their courtship had nothing to do with love.

“I understand why he was with her… he didn’t want to end up alone and he was tired of switching girls,” an alleged pal revealed.

As for Crystal Harris’ potential cut of Hugh Hefner’s net worth, the insider said that the 31-year-old model “knows how to get around the system.” As the insider explained, they are one hundred percent sure that Harris will find a way to get her hands on a big chunk of Hugh Hefner’s inheritance and said she was a “pretty sneaky” woman.

As fans will recall, Crystal Harris began appearing on Girls Next Door after striking up a romance with Hugh Hefner in 2009 and continued to be seen on the show until its end years later. Prior to her stint in the mansion, Hefner was involved in a longterm relationship with Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson.

