‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice ‘Rarely’ Visits Husband Joe In Prison

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, has been incarcerated for about a year and a half but when it comes to spending time with his wife, he may not be seeing the Real Housewives of New Jersey star as much as he had hoped.

According to a new report, the reality star and mother of four vented about her husband in her new memoir, Standing Strong, and claimed she is so upset with her husband that she rarely goes to see him at the Fort Dix Correctional Facility in New Jersey. In fact, earlier this year, as Joe celebrated his 45th birthday behind bars, she came to the realization that she hadn’t seen her partner in “a number” of months.

“I hadn’t seen in a number of those months and his birthday was two days away….so I knew I needed to do it,” she wrote, according to a report by Radar Online on September 29. “The show filmed us driving there.”

Upon her arrival to the prison, Teresa Giudice was “shocked” at how much Joe Giudice had changed since beginning his 41-month prison term. As she explained, Joe had lost a lot of weight.

While the Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn’t seen much of her husband since his prison term began last March, Radar Online revealed that she is able to see him from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm every day except Wednesdays.

As Teresa Giudice also revealed in her book, she feels that her husband was to blame for their legal crisis and slammed Joe for acting jealous and overbearing during his time behind bars.

Teresa Giudice and her husband have been married for nearly 18 years and share four daughters.

In other Teresa Giudice news, she and her co-stars are currently preparing for next month’s premiere of the eighth season of their long-running reality series. As for her book, Standing Strong will be available in stores on October 3.

To see more of Teresa Giudice and her co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Danielle Staub, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, and new cast member Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images]