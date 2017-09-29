‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Arrested On Gun Charges

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, has reportedly been arrested on gun charges. Should the Teen Mom OG star be worried?

According to a new report, Andrew Glennon, who Amber Portwood met during her stint on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and deadly weapon in July 2010.

In court documents obtained by Radar Online from the Superior Court of California, Andrew Glennon was accused of “unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing, receiving and having custody and control of a firearm, to wit, handgun,” as well as possession of a rifle and possession of metal knuckles.

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend was arrested by the Malibu Patrol and pled not guilty to all five counts. A short time later, the charges against him were dismissed.

Radar Online‘s report comes just weeks after the outlet shared another report, which suggested that Andrew Glennon had been hit with not one, but two restraining orders from previous girlfriends.

Andrew Glennon began dating Amber Portwood over the summer after her controversial relationship with Matt Baier came to an end following a failed lie detector test on Teen Mom OG. Although the couple later signed on to appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, they were unable to salvage their relationship.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine at last month’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon gushed over their romance and said they were going slow. As Portwood explained to the magazine, it has been nice to find someone that is okay with taking their time as they get to know one another.

“It’s kind of fun and it’s kind of serious in a way as well, but we’re trying not to put too much pressure on a relationship,” she said.

Currently, Amber Portwood is living in Indiana, where she shares a daughter with Gary Shirley, eight-year-old Leah, and Andrew Glennon resides in Malibu, California. That said, the couple has been visiting one another frequently and earlier this month, they embarked on a vacation in Hawaii.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

