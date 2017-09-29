Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Are Back Together For Their New Baby

Kailyn Lowry’s new baby has reportedly brought the Teen Mom 2 cast member and her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, back together.

Shortly after conceiving her third child, the reality star was left pregnant and alone when her former boyfriend reportedly ended their romance. However, after the child’s August birth, Lowry has confirmed that they are no longer broken up.

“Our relationship is so weird,” Kailyn Lowry admitted to Radar Online on September 29. “I don’t necessarily think we are not together.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez struck up a romance at the end of last year, months after Lowry confirmed her May 2016 divorce from Javi Marroquin. As fans may recall, Lowry had a change of heart about expanding her family just months after telling her former husband that she was not open to the idea of expanding their family further.

Ahead of the birth of “Baby Lo,” Kailyn Lowry wasn’t sure how involved Chris Lopez would be with their son but in the weeks since the child’s arrival, he’s been doing an amazing job and adapted well to being a dad.

According to Kailyn Lowry, who is not currently living with Chris Lopez, Lopez does a great job with their baby when he’s around and is a “very hands-on” father. As she explained, she tells Lopez all the time how shocked and impressed she is at his daddy skills.

“It’s not really what I expected. I never knew him around babies,” she noted.

As for Kailyn Lowry’s older two children, Radar Online said that Jo Rivera, the father of her seven-year-old son Isaac, recently filed for 50/50 custody of their child while Javi Marroquin, with whom she shares three-year-old Lincoln, has filed for child support.

Although Kailyn Lowry may be dealing with custody drama from Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, she said that there was no real need for she and Chris Lopez to go through the court system to establish any visitation rights or custody.

