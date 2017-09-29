LaVar Ball Says LeBron James Is Probably A Better Player Than Michael Jordan

LaVar Ball is one of the hottest topics this past offseason due to his outspoken nature, the promotion of his Big Baller Brand shoes and his son, Lonzo, getting drafted second overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. LaVar is known for his outrageous comments and he recently made another regarding LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

In a recent appearance on the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, LaVar was asked to name the best player who fits best alongside Lonzo. The 48-year-old father of three predicts that LeBron James is going to sign with the Lakers next summer. LaVar even went as far as saying that James is probably better than Michael Jordan but “The King” is going to cement his legacy as the greatest ever if he wins multiple titles in Los Angeles.

“LeBron is one of the best players probably, over Jordan but the fact is he hasn’t won enough. You been to the Finals too many times and haven’t won enough. But the other thing that makes you better is if you do a three-peat and you won for three different teams. You went to Miami and won. You went to Cleveland and won. Now come to L.A. and win, and guess what? Now you’re the greatest player ever if you win two or three in a row.”

There is already an on-going and possibly never-ending debate about who is the greatest basketball player of all time – Michael Jordan or LeBron James. Jordan is the de facto G.O.A.T since his retirement with the likes of Kobe Bryant trying to chase his ghost. However, it’s James who has come the closest as some people believed he became the greatest ever when he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA championship and defeat the 73-win Golden State Warriors in 2016.

According to FOX Sports, LeBron James is already the best player to have ever played the game because of his overall talent and accomplishments. The only knock on LeBron why he is not the greatest of all time is his 3-5 record in the NBA Finals. James still needs three more championships to tie Jordan’s record and one more to surpass him.

At the age of 32-years-old, LeBron James is still in his prime and he has a legitimate chance of winning more titles as long as he stays healthy. James has a reloaded roster this upcoming season but the Warriors are still the favorites to win the championship. There is also the fact the James is going to be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a move to the Lakers.

As for LaVar Ball, he is very excited for Lonzo and the future of the Lakers. He also cannot wait to see LeBron James play with his son. However, LaVar made it clear on the podcast that the Lakers are going to be Lonzo’s team even if James is on the roster.

[Featured Image by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images]