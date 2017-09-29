‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Paulson Hits A Snag, Chabby Ties The Knot, Gabi Moves On, Search For Will Begins

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease there will be trouble at the wedding — the issue is big enough to put one couple’s plans on hold. Ben’s (Robert Scott Wilson) revelation involving Will (Chandler Massey) will put a stop to the Paulson wedding. While the announcement involving Will changes many things, Paulson won’t be the only couple going through a relationship crisis. There’s bound to be romantic issues all over town.

Where is Will?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal Ben’s big announcement will affect everyone. Abigail will not be pleased to see Ben on her wedding day, and Sonny will be reluctant to believe his revelation. While Ben may not be a credible source, Sonny will hope he is not lying this time.

Over the past weeks in Days of Our Lives, Sonny was having second thoughts because of Will. Paul (Christopher Sean) is Sonny’s first love, and he knows how loyal Paul is. Although Paul wants to go through with the wedding, Ben’s revelation will change Sonny’s mind. He wants to get to know the truth, and he thinks it will be unfair for Paul if they decide to go through with the wedding.

To prove his claims, Sonny will ask Ben to show him where Will is. Unfortunately, Ben has no idea either. Next week on Days of Our Lives, Paul will suggest exhuming Will’s body. However, Justin will have bad news for Sonny –he needs permission from Will’s family to exhume the body. They were still married when Will died but since they were legally separated, he can’t authorize the exhumation.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Sonny will try to plead his case to Lucas. However, Lucas thinks everyone is insane. He will not be swayed with his decision, and this leaves Sonny and Paul with a big problem.

By Friday, October 6, Marlena will be hired for a job. She needs to make Ben talk, and this might involve some hypnosis. Prior DOOL spoilers revealed there will be a trip to Memphis, this clue might have something to do with Ben’s therapy session.

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Sami (Alison Sweeney) will be back by October 13, and this could have something to do with Will. Lucas will not be cooperative, and Sonny wants to know if Ben was telling the truth or not. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Paul and Sonny will come to realize asking for Lucas’ permission is not the only choice. They might convince Sami they have to exhume the body.

New Beginnings

Paul and Sonny will not get married, but Abigail and Chad will be husband and wife by next week. It’s going to be a new start for Chabby. Meanwhile, things are not so happy for Gabi (Camila Banus). Gabi can’t help but feel forlorn since Chad is with Abigail. However, she will do her best to move on. Fortunately, Eli (Lamon Archey) might make it easier for her to forget her heartbreak. Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest Gabi and Eli will share a kiss, and Rafe will get an eyeful of the two.

Former Flames

Amidst the celebration and confusion in Salem, Chloe will let Nicole in on a secret. There’s still no clue as to what this secret is, but spoilers tease that Nicole knows the truth. This might involve Brady’s demand on Eric and the man’s feelings for her. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease Nicole will try to look for Eric, and hopefully, there would finally be some honesty between them.

This week on #DAYS, a nightmare wedding crasher brings Chad and Abigail and Sonny and Paul's double wedding to a halt. pic.twitter.com/sFtQTZRFPO — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 25, 2017

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]