Carrie Underwood Sparks More Pregnancy Speculation With Sweet Family Photo

Carrie Underwood is sparking more speculation she could be pregnant with her second child after sporting what may be a baby bump in a sweet new photo with her husband.

Underwood, who first had fans speculating she could possibly be pregnant again following an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry last week, now has everyone talking once again after snapping a photo with two of her youngest fans during a family trip to a local farm.

The pregnant chatter picked up again after Carrie was tagged in a new photo where she was wearing a loose striped top that could potentially have been concealing a baby bump.

The photo showed Carrie and husband Mike Fisher posing with two young fans during a trip to Lucky Ladd Farm in Nashville, Tennessee, and came shortly after she shared her own photos from her family day out – though she notably avoided showing off her torso.

In Underwood’s photos from the trip with her husband and their 2-year-old son Isaiah, she only posted snaps of herself from the shoulders up, which could be a hint that she may be trying to conceal a possible baby bump.

She also shared an adorable snap of her husband and son playing with the animals during their sweet family day and told her more than 6 million followers that they actually got lost in the farm’s corn maze.

“Got lost in a sweet corn maze today at #luckyladdfarms,” the country star told her followers in the caption of her uploads amid speculation she could be pregnant. “Fortunately, [Mike] had a map and saved us (or, we cheated and cut through the corn to get to the parking lot).”

But despite their mishap in the maze, Carrie revealed that their day wasn’t a total disaster as she said that she and her boys also “saw lots of cute animals and got some [pumpkins] for the porch!”

But while Carrie didn’t speak out about the pregnancy rumors in the caption, this isn’t the first time the singer’s fans have been speculating that she and Mike may be about to give little Isaiah a sibling.

Just last week Underwood became the center of pregnancy speculation after a snap of her and fellow country star Brad Paisley filming a new promotional video for the 2017 CMA Awards (which are set to air on ABC in November) showed her sporting what may have been a baby bump.

Though it could just have been the star’s dress that gave the illusion of a bump, Carrie then appeared at the Grand Old Opry the following night with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire in a similar dress that once again had fans speculating she could be pregnant for the second time.

Back in May, the “Something in the Water” singer revealed that she and Mike were planning on having another baby and told Entertainment Tonight that they were on “God’s good timing” to get pregnant again.

Carrie is yet to publicly speak out about the latest batch of pregnancy rumors, which means fans of the star will just have to wait and see if she’s really about to become a mom again.

