Blac Chyna Determined To Get Justice, Rob Kardashian’s Lawsuit Is ‘Very Ugly And False’, Says Lisa Bloom

Blac Chyna is reportedly not backing down amid Robert Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s lawsuit against her. According to reports, the former exotic dancer is unfazed by her latest legal battle and will do anything to get justice.

On Thursday, Blac Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom finally addressed Rob and Kylie’s assault and vandalism charges against her client. Speaking with the press, Bloom revealed that the 29-year-old mother of two is “resolved to get justice” and prove that her ex’s allegations are completely untrue.

The famous celebrity lawyer reiterated that Rob Kardashian’s claims are false and even reminded him of the existing restraining order that prohibits him from talking about Blac Chyna.

“The language [in the lawsuit] was very ugly and false. The allegations are false. Robert Kardashian and Blac Chyna share a baby, Dream. He just entered into a case where he promised not to disparage her and now this.”

Bloom added that “anyone can run to court and file a complaint” but it doesn’t necessarily prove any wrongdoing. Blac Chyna’s lawyer went on to challenge the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and hinted that they still have more bombshell revelations soon.

“Can you win the case at the end of the day? We will have more to announce in her case very soon.”

It can be recalled that Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner reportedly filed a complaint against Blac Chyna on Wednesday. According to legal documents, the Lashed Bar owner physically abused the Arthur George owner on the night of December 14, 2016.

Apparently, Blac Chyna was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when the altercation occurred. Rob alleged that his ex-fiancée assaulted him and tried to choke him with an iPhone charging cord.

The 30-year-old sock designer added that he sustained injuries to his neck, face, and head after Blac Chyna “chased” him and “repeatedly struck him” with a metal rod. He also claimed that he has documentation of the alleged injuries that could prove his claims.

Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, filed a vandalism complaint against Blac Chyna, claiming that the reality star trashed her house, which Rob was renting.

According to reports, Blac Chyna caused over $100,000 damages on Kylie’s mansion, including several appliances, walls, doors, and even a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays.

The Kardashian-Jenner complaint also claimed that they “endured several months of injuries” after Blac Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

Blac Chyna’s legal team vehemently denied the siblings’ accusations and considered the move as part of their strategy to take her down.

“It makes sense on their part to come up with a counter claim for the very real claim made against him.”

Previously, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reached a custody agreement for their daughter Dream, with Rob paying $20,000 a month in child support.

