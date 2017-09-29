Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda: Indiana Teen Wanted For Trying To Poison Baby Allegedly Showed No Remorse

Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda, a 19-year-old woman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to kill her infant niece by tainting her milk bottle with pain relief medication.

According to court documents cited in a report from the New York Times, the baby was unharmed by Rodriguez-Miranda’s alleged attempt to poison her, but the breast milk bottle contained the equivalent of nine tablets or capsules of the pain relief medication Excedrin, an amount deadly enough to kill an adult. A separate report from USA Today noted that the baby was not given the bottle with the tainted milk, which contained a potent cocktail of acetaminophen, caffeine, and aspirin.

Talking about Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda’s motive to commit the crime, authorities noted that the Indiana teen was supposedly unhappy with the fact that her brother, his fiancee, and their infant daughter had moved into the Fort Wayne house she shared with her mother, and that her mother was okay with them staying for an extended period of time.

The incident reportedly took place in January, when Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother found a series of text messages exchanged between Sarai and her boyfriend, where the young woman was detailing how she planned to kill her then-11-week-old niece. In one text dated January 12, Rodriguez-Miranda allegedly told her boyfriend that she was planning to crush some pills as “they can stay longer and kill (the) baby.”

Other texts quoted on the New York Times report suggested that Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda showed no remorse for her actions, as she repeatedly hoped for the infant’s death.

“I thought it was funny that I don’t have an ounce of guilt.”

Acting on her suspicion that her daughter might have been trying to kill her niece, Rodriguez-Miranda’s mother took screenshots of the text messages, and inspected two milk bottles in the refrigerator. The milk in one of the bottles was supposedly darker in color, with a “greenish-colored” ring of residue at the bottom. The mother then took her son’s fiancee and their child to a hospital emergency room, where it was revealed that the baby had no signs of poisoning.

The USA Today report alleged that Rodriguez-Miranda was upset that things didn’t go according to her plan, as she supposedly related in another text message to her boyfriend.

“Why didn’t that baby die dude thats [sic] dumb. They definitely threw it out… I hope she dies. I don’t feel bad about it.”

According to USA Today, Sarai Rodriguez-Miranda has been “missing for months,” and is believed to have ran away with her boyfriend, as the couple is suspected to have fled to Michigan. The Indiana teen currently has a warrant out for her arrest, with bond set at $50,000.

