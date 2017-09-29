‘Hocus Pocus’ Fans Outraged After Disney Chooses Remake Over Sequel

Hocus Pocus is a must-watch movie every Halloween. Recently, Disney announced it would be releasing a reiteration of the cult classic. However, the film’s fans were immediately disappointed when news came out that Disney would be releasing a remake of the popular film and not a sequel.

Fans of the iconic movie were quick to express their excitement via Twitter at the revival of the favorite Halloween film. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy’s portrayal of the Sanderson sisters were hypnotizing and captivating. Plus, “I Put A Spell On You,” is one wickedly memorable song.

Unfortunately, excitement for the timeless 1993 movie was short-lived. When reports came out that Disney would not be continuing the story of the Sanderson sisters, fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment.

Some fans believe that the original classic is too good to change. Hocus Pocus has stood the test of time and still has a growing number of fans every day. The kids who grew up with the movie are now introducing it to their children. It has become a tradition for Halloween-themed TV.

“Why remake Hocus Pocus – a perfectly good movie – when you could make a sequel?” wrote a fan of the movie through Twitter.

“Dear Hollywood, Hocus Pocus is a classic, and we do NOT want a remake!” tweeted another fan of the film.

According to E! News, Disney decided to reboot the movie instead of filming a sequel. Worse yet, the entertainment mogul allegedly decided not to invite Midler, Parker, or Najimy for the remake, despite the trios eagerness to reprise the memorable witches. Midler said as much in an AMA on Reddit two years ago.

“I have canvassed the girls, and they are willing to do it, but we have no say in it…”

The trio’s absence in the upcoming remake further antagonized long-time enthusiasts of the cult classic. What’s more, it seems like a whole new team of people will be working on the revival film. The only person returning for the reboot is David Kirschner, who is the executive producer of the project, reported Variety.

“A Hocus Pocus remake instead of a sequel with(out) the original cast? What virgin lit the black flame candle on this idea?” a fan wrote.

“Why TF would you remake a film when all the original cast is still alive and willing to do a sequel,” tweeted yet another Hocus Pocus enthusiast.

Brew over this: a new iteration of #HocusPocus is coming to @disneychannel. ???? A post shared by Disney (@disney) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

It seems like the upcoming rendition of the Halloween favorite will be a reiteration or retelling of the original story. However, there still might be hope as no news of a cast or even a finalized script has surfaced. The project has simply been announced. So there might still be some wiggle room.

In the Reddit AMA Midler posted two years ago, the timeless actress advised supporters for Hocus Pocus 2 to make their wishes heard by the Walt Disney Company. The iconic actress further stated that she and her co-stars do not have control over the movie in general, meaning the casting, script, and overall development of the film is out of their hands.

Just to remind Disney of the standards it has to uphold, below is Bette Midler’s flawless rendition of “I Put A Spell On You.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]