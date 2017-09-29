‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jason Learns About Franco’s Photo, Did Sharon Kill Zack, Pin The Blame On Nelle?

General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, September 29, reveal that Jake (Hudson West) visits his father Jason (Billy Miller) at the long-term care facility. During the visit he mentions Franco’s (Roger Howarth) photo showing him with a childhood friend that looked like Jason.

Jason Is Puzzled

Jason has never heard about or seen Franco’s photo, so he is puzzled when the boy talks about it. However, Jake likely insists that the child in the photo with Franco is not really Jason but only looks like Jason. Although Jason is puzzled by Jake’s story, he is unlikely to take it too seriously. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) is also there when Jake tells Jason about the mysterious photo. Liz will probably downplay the issue. Franco has not yet updated Liz on his latest findings about Jason’s twin called Drew. So Liz still believes Franco’s claim that boy was just a neighborhood friend.

Franco learned about Drew when he talked to Betsy (Deborah Strang).

Franco Inquires About Ava

Franco runs into Griffin (Matt Cohen) at the hospital. He asks him about Ava (Maura West). Griffin admits that he is worried about her and that she could be in trouble. General Hospital spoilers tease that Griffin will find Ava and rescue her from the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia.

GH spoilers also reveal that while Ava awaits her knight in shining armor, she has a dream about him.

Patient 6 Plots His Escape

Meanwhile, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Patient 6 (Steve Burton) plots his escape from the clinic. He struggles to break free from his restraints and the doctors sedate him to keep him quiet and tractable. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that Patient 6 escapes after a failed attempt by Ava (Maura West) to set him free.

Ava gets into trouble after the hospital staff discover that she tried to help Patient 6 escape. Doctor Klein might punish Ava by refusing to carry out the surgery to restore her face. The clinic management will also likely detain her. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Griffin intervenes and rescues her.

Patient 6 Escapes

GH spoilers tease that Patient 6 eventually escapes from the clinic and makes it back to Port Charles after a brief adventure wandering the streets of St. Petersburg. Patient 6 meets a stranger who offers help.

Sam And Alexis Clash

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, September 29, reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) clash over Julian (William deVry). Sam is probably critical of Julian and is exasperated when Alexis tries to defend him.

Did Sharon Murder Zack?

General Hospital buzz tease teases that Zachary Grant’s sister, Sharon, might have murdered Zachary so that she can have the family inheritance to herself. She is trying to pin the murder on Nelle so as to distract attention from herself and her motive for the murder.

Other Spoilers

Dillon (Robert Palmer Watkins) and Kiki (Haley Erin) have a tense moment. It appears that Dillon is jealous about Kiki’s closeness to Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva). He makes a mocking comment about her “work” with Bensch. She accuses him of jealousy. Dillon denies it, perhaps too vehemently.

Kristina (Lexi Ainsworth) decides to find Parker (Ashley Jones). The two could soon revive their romance.

