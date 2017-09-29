Hugh Hefner’s Heirs: Who Inherits The ‘Playboy’ Founder’s $50M Fortune?

Rumors about Hugh Hefner’s heirs are beginning to materialize after the legendary Playboy founder’s death left everyone wondering: who inherits his multi-million-dollar fortune?

After Hugh “Hef” Hefner’s death on Wednesday, people have started talking about who gets the massive fortune he left behind. Because of his complicated and numerous marriages, it seemed like a grueling task to distribute his accumulated wealth from his publishing empire and other estates to his heirs.

According to Time, Hef’s youngest child, Cooper Hefner, is bound to inherit a significant portion of his father’s $43 million estate. Cooper is currently working as the chief creative officer at Playboy Enterprises, filling in his father’s “velvet slippers.”

He also takes upon Hef when it comes to his liberal tendencies, which became more apparent when he supported the decision to include nudity in Playboy magazine once more.

“One of my first priorities was to reinstate the nudity… [so] that what Dad built was authentic,” Cooper told the New York Post earlier this year.

As for Hef’s current wife, a 2013 report from Us Weekly stated Hugh Hefner’s heirs will only include “his (four) children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities” as stated in the prenuptial agreement between the publishing mogul and his third wife, Crystal.

This sparked rumors that the 31-year-old former Playboy Playmate shouldn’t expect to have a taste of Hef’s fortune as Entertainment Tonight revealed that she will get nothing after the publishing mogul passed away.

"In my wildest dreams, I could not have imagined a sweeter life."

– Hugh M. Hefner

1926 – 2017 pic.twitter.com/GG5zlefwKG — Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) September 29, 2017

Citing a source reportedly close to the Hefner family, ET revealed that Crystal was “made well aware that she was not going to be inheriting anything from his death when they married.”

However, the Daily Mail reported that “the blonde beauty will be taken care of” after Hef’s death.

According to the outlet, Hef still owned Playboy as he still held 35 percent of the brand and had $36 million worth of stocks and bonds on top of $6 million deposited in a joint account with an unidentified person. Before his death, his monthly earnings summed up to $100,000, including his pension.

As for the Playboy Mansion, Hugh Hefner’s heirs might soon need to vacate the premises as it might finally be utilized by its new owner after his agreement with the 91-year-old mogul expired upon his death.

Based on a report from Variety, the fabled estate was bought by Hef’s Holmby Hills next-door neighbor Daren Metropoulos. In accordance to their arrangement on the sale of the estate in August 2016 for the sum of $100 million, Metropoulos allowed Hef to remain in the mansion until his death at a rental rate of $1 million a year.

