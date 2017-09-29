‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: James Read Returning As Clyde Weston, Kate Confronts Ben’s Dad

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is not the only one in the family returning. Expect to see dear old dad, Clyde Weston (James Read), make an explosive comeback as well. What can fans expect from this villainous character?

According to Soap Opera Spy, James Read is reprising the role of Clyde. The last time he was in Salem, he broke out of prison with Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Xander Cook (Paul Telfer.) The three escaped convicts terrorized the town for a few months. At one point, Clyde attempted to kidnap baby Thomas.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Clyde Weston will appear in flashbacks. Although Abby (Marci Miller) is certain to recall things, the memories will primarily affect Ben Weston. He will remember an important conversation he had with his criminal father. Does this concern the death of Will Horton (Chandler Massey,) the true paternity of Thomas, or something else?

It was also explained that Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will confront the man she once loved. This should definitely be interesting. While many people were leery of Clyde, Kate wasn’t afraid to tell him the truth. Often, she did it bluntly and unapologetically, too.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry predict that Ben Weston might try to kidnap Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail’s son. For a long time, Ben believed the child was his. Even though Abby told him the truth, he was still convinced the little boy belonged to him. This is what prompted Clyde to try to abduct the little boy when he escaped prison.

With Ben running free in Salem and his mentally poisonous father influencing his memories, who knows what is going to happen. However, everyone is in danger, especially Abigail and little Thomas.

What do you think is going to happen when James Read reprises the role of Clyde Weston on Days Of Our Lives? Will he influence Ben’s behavior after he crashes the “Chabby” wedding?

