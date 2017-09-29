September is almost over and still, there’s no news regarding Longmire Season 6’s premiere. The beloved western crime drama series, for the last two seasons, has premiered in September, but this time fans may need to wait longer. Netflix has already released the list of shows for October, 2017, and unfortunately, Longmire is still not on it.

Filming of the final season of Longmire wrapped up months ago, but somehow, viewers continue to wait for the premiere date announcement. It looks like this wait will be extended further, and according to CarterMatt, it’s possible that Longmire Season 6 could be out by November or even in early 2018.

Fans are getting anxious to know when they can finally see their favorite characters once again on the small screen. Some are getting impatient and Katee Sackhoff, who plays Vic in the series, totally understands.

In her latest tweet, Sackhoff addressed the long wait for Longmire Season 6, which may have worried some fans. But her post reassures those people that Longmire will soon be out, and when it does, it will not disappoint.

Longmire Fans** We don't have a release date. I promise you this is because the final seasons is being cared for to no end. ????????Be patient❤️❤️ — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) September 28, 2017

Sackhoff explained that there is no release date for Longmire Season 6 just yet and this is because the show is currently in post-production. It’s assumed that completion of the series has taken time because it is the final season, after all, and the team wants to make sure that Longmire will have the best send off. The actress promised that Season 6 is “cared for to no end” before asking fans to stay patient.

Katee also brought some Longmire news over the weekend regarding the premiere date for Season 6. Besides taking to Twitter to ease fans’ worries, she also did an Ask Me Anything on Reddit. She revealed that she is “unsure” when this hotly anticipated premiere will occur. While that didn’t help, she, however, brought good news by confirming that there have been talks about Longmire movies.

It looks like no one from the cast of Longmire knows when the show will return. At this point, all fans can do is continue waiting for Netflix’s announcement on the Longmire Season 6 premiere and keep in mind that the grueling long wait will be worth it.

[Featured Image by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images]