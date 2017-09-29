Bella Thorne Nude Pics: Actress Bares It All In Unfiltered, Not Retouched ‘GQ Mexico’ Photo

More Bella Thorne nude pics have emerged online, as the former Disney actress bares it all in an official pictorial for a men’s magazine.

Raunchy photos of the 19-year-old Shake It Up star emerged once more, but it isn’t the usual leaked or stolen images the internet used to prey upon. This time, the Famous In Love actress is officially showing everything she’s got in the upcoming October issue of GQ Mexico.

According to the Daily Mail, the official Instagram pages for both the magazine and the actress shared the images of the half-Cuban artist featured in the October issue of the men’s magazine on Thursday. What is interesting about the entire project is the request Bella gave GQ Mexico that has rarely been done before: no Photoshop retouches.

As it turns out, the singer-actress opted for her photos not to be edited or retouched to remove blemishes from her skin that is bared from head-to-toe in one of the images featured in the publication. This is because Bella wanted to prove to the world that she is “real,” “not f****ng perfect,” and has “insecurities” just like everybody else.

“I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That’s natural & that’s human,” she wrote of the nude pics posted on her Instagram.

In the post, she also explained that “it’s ok” for people to talk about their insecurities for “the world could know they aren’t alone.” She also emphasized that celebrities like herself are also “human” and imperfect, contrary to what most people expected of them.

“Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren’t perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she’s not perfect and usually most people don’t want the public trashing and I get it,” she continued.

“So hip hop your a**es over the fence and GET OVER IT.”

GQ Mexico also shared other Bella Thorne nude pics that appear to be compliant to the actress’s wish.

Octubre llega más sexy que nunca a GQ con la guapísima Bella Thorne en portada a quien veremos proximamanente en The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. #HombresGQ #BellaThorneGQ A post shared by GQ México y Latinoamérica (@gqmexico) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:58am PDT

Even the cover image of the magazine appear to be not retouched as it still features bruises on her knees.

After seeing the unfiltered pics, fans of the 19-year-old You Get Me star applauded her courage and realness after baring it all and deciding to not rely on technology to show how beautiful she is.

Even Perez Hilton, with whom she previously had a beef with after a body-shaming incident that was sparked by stolen shots of the actress, as reported by the Inquisitr, commended the Hollywood star for “keeping it 100 percent” real in her latest project.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR]