Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Relationship: ‘Sleepless’ Actor Caught Flirting With Another Actress?

Although Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have yet to publicly address the status of their relationship, people are already convinced that they are definitely more than just friends. However, a new report revealed that the Sleepless actor was spotted flirting with another actress at a “private dinner.” Is the ex-friend of Tom Cruise cheating on the Dawson’s Creek star?

If the recent report should be believed, then Jamie Foxx certainly has some explaining to do to Katie Holmes. According to RadarOnline, the 49-year-old actor was caught partying with Eva Longoria and spending the night with friends in New York City.

Although there is nothing unusual with Hollywood celebrities to hang out once in awhile, what made their outing intriguing was that the outlet claims that Jamie Foxx and Eva Longoria were “getting very flirty” with each other. On top of that, the Desperate Housewives star is very much married to Jose Baston and even rumored to be pregnant with their first child together.

This is not the first time that Jamie Foxx was rumored to be cheating on Katie Holmes. Previous reports claimed that the White House Down star “betrayed” the 38-year-old actress by being allegedly involved with a Russian mistress.

Happy Wednesday ???? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Before people start to believe that Jamie Foxx is bound to break Katie Holmes’ heart into pieces, Gossip Cop quickly slammed both malicious reports. The outlet has reached out to the actor’s rep that denied all allegations. The rep called the recent claims as complete fabrications.

Even though Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx looked like a couple, the site revealed that they are not putting any label on their relationship. Despite their obvious chemistry, Gossip Cop states that “there’s nothing serious or exclusive about their dynamic.”

It’s quite understandable that Katie Holmes is not rushing into things with Jamie Foxx. The actress had experienced the ugly side of marriage and she might have learned a lot from her split from Tom Cruise.

For now, Katie Holmes’ main priority is her daughter Suri Cruise. The actress has been the mother and father to the 11-year-old after ending her 6-year marriage to Tom Cruise in 2012.

[Featured Image by Andrew Toth/Getty Images]