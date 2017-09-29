Dwyane Wade Wants To Return To Miami Heat After Signing With The Cleveland Cavaliers

Veteran NBA guard Dwyane Wade has just signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers to a one-year contract worth $2.3 million. Still, Wade said he wants to return to the Miami Heat and retire with a Heat jersey.

Wade spent the first 13 seasons of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, and so when he decides to retire, he wants to be with the Heat. Dwyane said he does not know yet how it would happen, but whether he would sign a one-day deal like Paul Pierce or play with the team again, he wants to make sure he is going to end his career in a Heat jersey.

“I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in,” Wade told the Associated Press, as reported by the Washington Post. Wade was with the Miami Heat from 2003 to 2016. When he negotiated his buyout with the Chicago Bulls, many expected he would return to the Miami Heat.

The Heat is also open to the idea of having Wade return. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said (via CBS Sports), “Everybody knows how we all feel about him.”

Heat President Pat Riley also hinted about his interest to see Dwyane back. Riley told the Associated Press that he feels great about the 13 years they’ve worked together and said they are going to approach any opportunities there are along the way. Riley previously expressed his regret to see Wade leave the Heat to join Chicago Bulls. He said he should have been more involved in the salary negotiations and he should have done what he has to to keep him. Back then, he added that the doors would always be open for Wade.

Meanwhile, Wade, 35, has not said when he plans to retire. In 2015, he said that he is going to stay a little more while and told a fan over Twitter that he would retire when he can no longer play. For now, the 12-time All-Star is pleased to be reunited with LeBron James at the Cavs. James is also happy that he and Wade will be playing again alongside. They won two championships together, and they hope to win a third.

Exclusive: Dwyane Wade talks about his hopes to return to Heat one day, why now wasn't the right time (from @AP) https://t.co/xFVz9Z7VnI — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) September 28, 2017

In his statement posted on Twitter, Dwyane expressed he had a great time with the Bulls, and it was a dream come true that he was able to be part of the team this past year. However, he said that he had to reevaluate his career move as the Bulls is heading in a different direction. While it was not an easy decision for Wade, he added that the Bulls is not where he wants to be at this phase of his career.

On one hand, he has high hopes with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which could give him his fourth championship. He said, “There’s no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader.”

