Khloe Kardashian Pregnant: Lamar Odom Finally Lets Go Of Tristan Thompson’s Girlfriend

Multiple reports revealed that Khloe Kardashian is allegedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson just days after Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy bombshell. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau have yet to publicly confirm or deny the claims, it seems that the reality star’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has already accepted the fate of their marriage even before the baby news broke.

When Lamar Odom paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show back in June, he shared some things that proved he is finally ready to move forward despite initially wanting to get back with Khloe Kardashian and work on their relationship. The 37-year-old retired professional basketball player looked a lot healthier than the last time he was spotted on camera and he seemed emotionally stable as he even opened up about his failed marriage with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star

“That would be the best for both of us – to keep our distance.”

When asked about Khloe Kardashian’s new love Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom had nothing but nice things to say about the reality star’s current romance, saying, “They seem happy together. Good for them.”

Despite the failure of their marriage, Lamar Odom described his ex-wife as a “beautiful person, inside and out.” Khloe Kardashian was by his side during his infamous overdose at a Nevada Love Ranch back in 2015. Although they were already separated at the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did everything to keep him alive.

After learning Lamar Odom’s interview, a source revealed that Khloe Kardashian was happy about it. The 33-year-old television personality just celebrated her birthday at the time and knowing that her ex-husband is doing a lot better was definitely like a present to her.

Meanwhile, after her nasty divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian has been bombarded with engagement rumors after she was spotted rocking a ring on that particular finger. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has previously noted that although she is happier than ever with Tristan Thompson, she is not rushing things with him.

However, with recent claims that she is carrying Tristan Thompson’s baby, maybe Khloe Kardashian will finally have a change of heart about marriage.

