Tori Roloff And Baby Jackson Find The Perfect Pint-Sized Pumpkin At Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Baby Jackson just kicked off an important time of year for the Roloff family: pumpkin season.

Pumpkin season is a big deal for the Roloffs because the spherical orange squashes help attract huge crowds to their family farm in Hillsboro, Oregon. The Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch is a big draw for fans of fall, and the seasonal attraction will officially open to the public on September 30. However, Tori Roloff and Baby Jackson are kicking off pumpkin season early on Instagram.

On Thursday, Tori shared a photo of Baby Jackson posing with his “perfect pumpkin.” The proud mama made sure that her 4-month-old son celebrated his first pumpkin season in style by dressing him up in an adorable pair of blue-and-white striped overalls, and she used the vines of the pumpkin patch as a backdrop for the sweet snapshot.

“Jackson found his perfect pumpkin! Will you find yours?” Tori captioned the image. “Roloff farms is open for pumpkin season this Saturday September 30th, and every Friday Saturday and Sunday in October! Hope to see you all there! #rolofffarms #babyjroloff.”

Even though he’s new to the job, it looks like Jackson Roloff will be a very effective pumpkin salesman. Many of Tori’s Instagram followers responded to her Instagram post by promising to visit the Roloff Family Farms Pumpkin Patch.

Jackson found his perfect pumpkin! Will you find yours? Roloff farms is open for pumpkin season this Saturday September 30th, and every Friday Saturday and Sunday in October! Hope to see you all there! ???????????? #rolofffarms #babyjroloff A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

“The cutest little pumpkin in the patch!! Can’t wait to bring my 2yr old in a couple weekends,” one of Tori’s followers wrote.

Another fan suggested that Baby Jackson should make an appearance at the pumpkin patch to meet with his many adoring fans.

“Is this cutie pie going to be making an appearance this year? Its our tradition to go to the farm every year. I hope to see his adorable little self.”

The Roloff Farms Pumpkin Patch isn’t the only attraction that visitors to the Roloffs’ sprawling property can check out starting this Saturday. There will also be pony rides and wagon tours of the farm, and kids can visit the “Adventure Area” to ride the kiddy train or explore the bamboo maze. There’s also a “Spooky Forest Trail Loop” for more daring children to check out. After everyone in the family has worked up an appetite, they can grab a burger at the “Food Corner,” or munch on a sweet fall treat like caramel corn. There are also delicious goodies to take home available at the Roloff Farms gift shop, including Roloff Pumpkin Salsa and Roloff Pumpkin BBQ Sauce.

My boys and pumpkins. ???????????????????? Life is good! Come say hi to us before this wind blows us away! #rolofffarms #storyofzachandtori #inspectorsullivan A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Oct 15, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby boy might be too young to enjoy all the attractions and eats at his family farm, but there’s no doubt that the Little People, Big World stars will make their son’s first pumpkin season one to remember. Fans can only hope that the proud parents continue documenting it on social media by sharing plenty of photos of Baby Jackson hanging out at the pumpkin patch.

[Featured Image by Tori Roloff/Instagram]