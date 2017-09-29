Who Is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate? Report Claims Woman Is ‘Mega Fan’ Of The Kardashian Family, Being Paid $75K

Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child, this time through a surrogate, and details are already leaking out about the unnamed woman who is carrying the child.

After half-sister Kylie Jenner announced she was pregnant last week, followed by younger sister Khloé Kardashian announcing the same, Kim was the third in the family to announce that a baby is on the way. In a teaser for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim excitedly shared the news with Khloé.

“What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ ” Kim asked, in a clip via People magazine.

“Pregnant, or the person’s pregnant,” Khloé answered.

“We’re having a baby!” Kardashian West shouted.

People had already reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West found a surrogate in June, and earlier this month, it was revealed that the surrogate was pregnant. It was the end of a long search for Kanye and Kim, whose difficult pregnancies the first two times around reportedly made it too difficult for her to carry a third child.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told the outlet.

While the identity of Kim Kardashian’s surrogate has not yet been revealed, Radar Online reported that the woman is a 27-year-old married mother-of-two who is a “mega-fan of the Kardashian family.”

That was a big plus with Kim, the source said.

“She’s watched all of the shows and Kim’s vanity was touched when she found out. When Kim and Kanye invited her to their house to meet her for the first time, it was a surreal moment,” the unnamed source claimed.

Oh, baby! Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate: https://t.co/MhbyMx6gBa pic.twitter.com/NN8PJbCW83 — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2017

The woman is also reportedly experienced working as a surrogate, having carried another child in 2014. The report claimed that the woman appears to be in her second trimester, which would put her on track to have the baby right around January.

The report goes on to claim that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate is being paid $75,000, plus an extra allowance of $4,500 per month, plus $2,000 if she gives birth by C-section. While those figures have not been confirmed, they generated a bit of controversy given that Kim and Kanye have a total net worth of more than $300 million

Kim Kardashian confirms third baby on the way https://t.co/kCeEDS9U3h pic.twitter.com/ZjPj4KCNWz — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 28, 2017

It is not clear how many of the rumors about Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are legitimate, as both Kim and Kanye have been surrounded by rumors for years that have not turned out to be true. There were near-constant reports that the couple is on shaky ground and could be divorcing, along with a string of other reports that Kim was pregnant with baby number three. So far, Kim has not publicly identified her surrogate, and the woman has not come forward either.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar]