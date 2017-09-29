‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Talks About Depression, Pens Emotional Note For Fans

Alaskan Bush People star Rainy Brown once again opened up about her battle with depression at a young age. The 14-year-old Brown daughter penned an emotional note for fans on Instagram, hoping to inspire people out there who might be experiencing the same thing.

Rainy is the most active on social media among the Brown family members. Most recently, she posted on Instagram a note.

“You can see many smiles every day, but you can never know whose world is actually upside down.”

In the caption, she opened up about her continuing struggle with depression, which she has been experiencing over the past couple of years. Because of her age, people have dismissed her depression as just puberty. She has been told that she is too young to be depressed, she does not know what she really wants, and that she is making mistakes.

But the Alaskan Bush People star stands by what she feels, telling fans that if they are going through the same thing, they are not alone and that their feelings matter. She inspires her followers that things get better over time and people can get through depression.

In the comments section, fans agreed to what Rain said. They added that depression can happen to anyone at any age. Some of those who experience it at an early age mature beyond their years.

Rainy first talked about her depression last month, when she shared that she was in a very dark place years ago. She acknowledged the support of her family and friends, which helped her overcome the depression and become a positive person. She still has bad days, but she has learned to look at the beauty of the present.

Rainy has been slammed several times on social media because of her posts. Some criticized her for posting selfies while her mother, Ami Brown, is battling an advanced stage of lung cancer. She hit back at critics and said that they don’t know what she is going through. Some fans also defended her, saying that Ami would want her children to keep going with their lives instead of feeling doomed because of her illness.

Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus. The production for Season 8 has been delayed as Ami is reportedly too sick to start filming after her chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The Browns are in Los Angeles, California, while Ami is getting treatment.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]