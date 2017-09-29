‘Alaskan Bush People’ Daughter Talks About Depression, Pens Emotional Note For Fans

Alaskan Bush People star Rainy Brown once again opened up about her battle with depression at a young age. The 14-year-old Brown daughter penned an emotional note for fans on Instagram, hoping to inspire people out there who might be experiencing the same thing.
Rainy is the most active on social media among the Brown family members. Most recently, she posted on Instagram a note.
“You can see many smiles every day, but you can never know whose world is actually upside down.”
In the caption, she opened up about her continuing struggle with depression, which she has been experiencing over the past couple of years. Because of her age, people have dismissed her depression as just puberty. She has been told that she is too young to be depressed, she does not know what she really wants, and that she is making mistakes.
But the Alaskan Bush People star stands by what she feels, telling fans that if they are going through the same thing, they are not alone and that their feelings matter. She inspires her followers that things get better over time and people can get through depression.
In the comments section, fans agreed to what Rain said. They added that depression can happen to anyone at any age. Some of those who experience it at an early age mature beyond their years.
This probably speaks to a lot of you out there and I just wanted to let you know you're not alone and your feelings matter! The way you feel isn't stupid, I've struggled with a lot of depression over the last couple years, I was told it was puberty I was told I was too young to feel any real emotion that I "wasn't fully developed so my brain couldn't have actually been depressed" one of the main things I struggle with is my age. All my life Ive always been told that I couldn't do this or that because of my age and more recently I've have had a ton of people telling me that I don't know what I want and that Im making a mistake, no matter what I did people told me I was too young and I was stupid. But they are wrong, I know what I want I know what is right and wrong, and this is MY life, no one else has control only me, Now I don't know if y'all ever had this problem but I defiantly know y'all have had problems, and they deserve to be heard, use this hashtag #speakoutagainstdepression in the comments and speak out, everyone deserves to be heard. I love you guys, it does get better, and you can get through this #staysrong #stayhappy #speakout
Rainy first talked about her depression last month, when she shared that she was in a very dark place years ago. She acknowledged the support of her family and friends, which helped her overcome the depression and become a positive person. She still has bad days, but she has learned to look at the beauty of the present.
I've been in places in my life that have made me somewhat bitter and I fell into depression a few years ago and was in a very dark place I thought impossible to get out of but two years ago my family my fans and a very dear friend of mine pulled me out of my dark depression and made me see the true happy positive person I am today, I still struggle some days and today was one of those days but once I took a step back and realized it's just another beautiful piece of life, just maybe one I don't like, but it's still beautiful and deserves love, as we all do, I found myself again so if you are struggling with something that seems impossible just know you can make it out of this and find your true self no matter how hard it seems, and you do have people that love and care for you and if you don't you'll always have me???? #stayhappy #staystrong #B&W #ilovethispic #iloveyou
Rainy has been slammed several times on social media because of her posts. Some criticized her for posting selfies while her mother, Ami Brown, is battling an advanced stage of lung cancer. She hit back at critics and said that they don’t know what she is going through. Some fans also defended her, saying that Ami would want her children to keep going with their lives instead of feeling doomed because of her illness.
Alaskan Bush People is currently on hiatus. The production for Season 8 has been delayed as Ami is reportedly too sick to start filming after her chemotherapy and radiation treatment. The Browns are in Los Angeles, California, while Ami is getting treatment.
[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]