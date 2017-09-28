Kourtney Kardashian Boyfriend: She Confirms She’s Dating In ‘KUWTK’ Season 14 Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian has finally confirmed that she is in a relationship.

Following months of outings with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, the latest of which have taken place in Paris, France, the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen admitting that she is dating in the recently released super-tease for the upcoming 14th season of her family’s reality show.

“Do you have a boyfriend now?” Khloe Kardashian is seen asking her older sister, according to a report from E! News on September 28.

“Yea,” Kourtney Kardashian responds, as Khloe’s eyes light up.

In another scene from the show, Kourtney Kardashian is seen speaking with her mother, Kris Jenner, about her strained relationship with Scott Disick and during their chat, she reveals that she’s completely give up on the idea of keeping her family together. She’s also seen asking Disick when his wild behavior will come to an end during a third scene.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in 2015 after nine years of dating and three kids, seven-year-old Mason, five-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign. Since then, Disick has expressed interest in a reconciliation but Kardashian has been against the idea to his hard-partying lifestyle.

As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian was rumored to be dating Justin Bieber for months after her split from Scott Disick but they never confirmed the nature of their relationship. Then, at the end of last year, Kardashian began stepping out with Younes Bendjima, who is just 24-years-old, and over the summer, they were caught kissing one another in Cannes.

A post shared by Younes Bendjima (@younesbendjima) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:21am PST

Since their outing in Cannes, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have been seen in numerous other cities around the world and visited Egypt last month with a group of friends. Weeks later, the couple turned up in Malibu, California, where they were seen kissing one another as they enjoyed a local carnival.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, tune into Sunday night’s premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14.

To see a sneak peek at the upcoming installment, check out the clip below.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]