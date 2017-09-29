‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Previews Sami Brady’s Comeback, Plus Return Date Confirmed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased the return of Sami Brady for months. That day is arriving soon and there is finally a confirmed date of her appearance. In an interview with TV Insider, Alison Sweeney discussed Sami coming back to Salem. She also touched on the subjects of Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson,) his wild story about Will Horton (Chandler Massey,) and more.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect on the NBC soap opera.

Sami will come back to Salem on October 13. While this is exciting, what brings the character to town and how will this mesh with Will Horton’s storyline? As reported by Soap Opera Spy, also expect the plot to integrate with Ben Weston‘s (Robert Scott Wilson) return.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Alison Sweeney’s return has to do with her dead son, Will. After Ben announces at the “Chabby” and “Paulson” wedding that Ben is alive, everyone is shocked. Sami isn’t at the event, so she is hearing all of this information from other people. No longer living in Hollywood (she is in Europe now,) Sami will come back to investigate the wild claims.

“Because she’s been living in Europe and the gossip coming to her about Will is all third-party—and it’s coming from Ben [Will’s killer] of all people! Plus, Sami doesn’t dare let herself believe Will is alive. To have that hope and then have it shattered would be a horrible thing. It would be like living his death all over again.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that there will be a “plausible medical explanation” for Will Horton’s resurrection. Celeb Dirty Laundry reported the hint, which was given by Chandler Massey himself. However, this could mean a lot of different things. What is possible in our medical world isn’t exactly the same thing as what is possible in the soap opera world.

It is interesting that Sami Brady won’t believe that Will is alive. After all, many people in Salem have turned out to be alive over the decades. This includes members of Sami’s family. Alison Sweeney explained that the difference is, Sami cried over her son’s dead body. She saw and felt his cold skin against hers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Sweeney talked to new head writer Ron Carlivati about her return. If she was going to come back for a specific storyline, it had to be done right. The actress felt that the fans were owed that much.

“I spoke with Ron Carlivati and gave him a little fast-track trip down memory lane–who I think Sami is and the events and storylines that shaped her. The Sami you saw during my last couple of years on the show had grown and changed but, to me, she’ll always be the Sami that [former head writer] Jim Reilly developed in 1993. [Laughs] Uh, maybe we don’t have to say the year. It sounds like so long ago!”

What do you think is going to happen when Alison Sweeney reprises the role of Sami Brady on Days Of Our Lives?

