Melania Trump Cutting Back On Shopping? Black Escada Suit Worn Again: 2nd Time This Week Melania Wears Repeats

First Lady Melania Trump seems to be repeating a message to the public without saying a word. As reported by the Inquisitr, Melania already repeated the Michael Kors baby blue sheath dress on Wednesday that Melania previously wore in June. That was allegedly the same $1,695 Stretch Bouclé-Crepe Sheath Dress that Melania wore in June that sparked a whole bunch of Google searches from people asking if Melania was pregnant. A photo of Melania purportedly wearing the same dress again in New York City on Wednesday, September 27, can be seen in a Vogue article titled, “Melania Trump Repeats a Michael Kors Sheath Dress in New York City.” In that photo, Melania wears a cream jacket atop the dress, so it is hard to tell if the same signature buttons line the hip area.

On Thursday, September 28, it appears Melania reached back into her large closet to pull out another outfit she already owned, instead of ordering more wardrobe boxes full of clothing that Melania used to have delivered to Trump Tower. Melania hosted a meeting at the White House dubbed a listening session on the serious opioid crisis, so Melania sat with others in the State Dining Room wearing a black suit as she heard from recovering drug addicts, healthcare workers and from the parents of children who overdosed.

As seen in close-up photos of Melania at the meeting, Melania wore a black jacket with white stitching running all along the lapel. The black jacket has a distinctive cut and look, and appears to be the same jacket that Melania wore on Wednesday, July 12, pictured in the top photo above, when Melania donned a black Escada pant suit on her journey to Paris with President Trump, as reported by Vogue.

Although Melania paired the black jacket back in July with a plain white shirt, as reported by the Express, Melania switched into a more sober-minded and serious white button-down shirt for the White House meeting, even though the buttons appear to be hidden. Photos from the White House meeting do not show if Melania paired the same fit-and-flare pants that she wore with the black jacket previously, but with Melania pointedly repeating her much-discussed outfits, Melania could be trying to send a message to the public that she might be cutting back on her designer shopping habits. Time – and more repeated outfits – will tell the tale.

