Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton dropped into the Presidents Cup at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, and they seem to have forgotten to ask the sitting president, Donald Trump, to join them despite the fact that he is a huge golf fan (President Trump is said to be coming on Sunday for the closing of the Presidents Cup). Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton showed up in time for the unveiling of the Presidents Cup trophy and posed for a variety of photos like three old buddies on a road trip.

This is the first time since 2005 that more than one president showed up at the Presidents Cup at one time since Clinton and Bush appeared at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia. Each year, a president — former or sitting — is named the honorary chairman of the prestigious tournament. Both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama came while they were sitting presidents, so the event isn’t only open to former presidents.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said that Donald Trump’s people came out to the course to take a good, hard look at the property (which is a half hour away from Trump’s own golf club) for security. It’s unclear whether they realized that the venue was already secure enough for the three other presidents who came together. Monahan says that Trump is now expected on Sunday, but he seems unsure.

“We hope he comes [to the Presidents Cup) and he’ll be welcomed by us and by our players.”

Phil Mickelson took a selfie with Obama, Bush and Clinton before his match and it's amazing: https://t.co/xM5AzPmI8G pic.twitter.com/eeFAkOyRu6 — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 28, 2017

At the Presidents Cup, big names in golf were introduced first, including Jack Nicklaus, who got big applause. However, when Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton came out, the crowd roared. Reportedly, the bleachers shook.

Golfer Justin Thomas says it’s great to have Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton at events. He says they are all approachable.

“We know them all, which is kind of crazy to say, when it comes to former presidents. That’s the cool thing about golf, it ties us all together so much and they love golf, too… we just had three former Presidents of the United States on the first tee cheering us on and shaking our hand and acting like we are all boys.”

Players on the tour like Jordan Spieth have even played golf with a former president but would be open to playing with any of the former presidents.

“I’ve gotten to play a bit of golf with W [Bush], and he absolutely loves it. He’s a nut for it. It’s very rare that you get three Presidents in one place. Very rare. We should feel lucky for that.”

Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton hung out together for almost the entire tournament, walking the grounds and waving to the crowd. The three also photobombed selfies with Phil Mickelson and Charley Hoffman. From photos, it looks like former Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton were having as much fun as all of the other golf fans and golfers. However, some of the golfers, including South African golfer Charl Schwartzel, admit that they were a bit starstruck.

“It was one of the most exciting moments of my life, standing there. I was looking forward to this Presidents Cup for a very long time, and I didn’t expect all the presidents to be there. Just to get to meet them was a dream come true for me. You know, then obviously to hit that first tee shot with the wind pumping off the right was quite intimidating.”

Obama, Bush, and Clinton looked like they were having a grand old time at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey Thursday. https://t.co/y5JVL4Q0Ja pic.twitter.com/hRooLGqas9 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) September 28, 2017

As soon as the photos, including the selfies, were posted on social media, people responded, especially on Twitter, about “simpler times” with the last three presidents. While some Trump supporters commented that they couldn’t decide which former president they detested more, most enjoyed seeing the three former presidents having a relaxed day together out in the sun and wishing they were doing the same.

Denise Weiss said she wishes she could sleep well again.

“I would love a relaxing game of anything without Trump. I miss those guys. Except for some Bush moments, I could wake up in the morn rested.”

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

President Obama Thinks Hillary Should Have Barnstormed The Nation…

See The Obama Family New Homes In Washington, DC And Rancho…

Billy Bush ‘Today Show’ Colleagues Comment On His Suspension

Donald Trump And Bill Clinton Share A Relationship With Convicted…

Another Twitter user, who goes by Vaswati, said that even though Obama, Bush, and Clinton weren’t perfect, she would take any of the former presidents who visited the Presidents Cup back over Donald Trump.

“Were these men perfect either personally or as presidents? Of course not. Far from it. Were they presidential? Hell yes. Were they leaders? Yep. Were they sane and patriotic? Yes. We now have a sociopathic lunatic man-toddler as president.”

What did you think of the photos of Presidents Obama, Bush, and Clinton at the Presidents Cup? Do you think Trump will get the same reaction if he shows up on Sunday?

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]