‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ Unlikely To Get Vehicles Or First-Person Mode

Interest in Fortnite has shot up greatly since Epic Games made the Battle Royale mode free to play on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Over one million signed in to play on the first day alone, according to the studio. The developers shared some of what they have on tap for the last man standing mode on Thursday, but it looks like fan-requested features for vehicles and a first-person mode have already been sidelined.

Epic Games currently has no plans to add a first-person option, per an updated community FAQ posted to the game’s official forums. The studio leaves open the option to revisit this in the future but state they “don’t feel it fits with the design style of Fortnite.”

Additionally, players should not expect to see vehicles in Fortnite anytime soon or possibly at all. Epic Games has done some prototypes but explain they “have concerns with how they’ll affect the flow of Battle Royale.”

Avoiding vehicles is understandable. The Fortnite: Battle Royale map is much smaller than the one used in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, so the need to travel quickly is not as great. Future maps conceivably could be built larger to support vehicles of some kind.

What will Fortnite: Battle Royale get in future updates? The main thrust of Epic Games’ work is currently around Squads and improving the in-game weapons.

Four-man Squads were added to Battle Royale when the game was released for free on Tuesday. However, Duos is still on the list, along with adding voice chat support directly in-game. Epic suggests using the console party chat options on the PS4 and Xbox One in the meantime, plus Discord for PC gamers.

Supply Drops are also supposed to be coming soon along with improvements to inventory management. New features like leaderboards and rankings are also on the list, along with new cosmetic items. Custom glider skins are the first step with plans to add more character customizations afterward.

Epic Games also states it will vigorously pursue cheaters with permanent bans across all Epic products for those who use aimbots and other cheats. Players who would like to report someone for cheating can do so via the Fortnite support page.

As a reminder, Fortnite: Battle Royale is free to download from the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, and Epic Games’ website. However, the main Fortnite game mode will require a purchase of a founder’s pack to play. The full game will be released as a free-to-play title sometime in 2018.

[Featured Image by Epic Games]