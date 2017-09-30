Botox Approved By FDA As New Treatment For Chronic Migraines

Chronic migraine sufferers have a new and unusual treatment option in the form of Botox injections. More than 3.2 million people suffer from chronic migraines and are always seeking relief from the throbbing pain and sensitivity to light and sound that impacts their ability to comfortably live their lives. While pain killers and other therapies can often take the edge off, full relief was not available for all who suffer from this excruciating condition until the FDA approved Botox for this purpose.

Some people wonder whether they have a tension headache or suffer from migraines. While one should go to a physician to find out if he or she has migraines, there are some differences that one can notice including throbbing pain, usually on one side of the head, feeling worse with movement, sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes even nausea.

People with headaches are encouraged to keep a headache calendar to share with their physician. This log should include dates when headaches occurred, the severity of the pain, how long it lasted, what were possible triggers, including sound, stress, environment, and behaviors, such as consuming too much alcohol. It is important to let doctors know if the pain is not improving and if it isn’t, visiting a headache specialist may be necessary.

Those who suffer from chronic migraines complain of headaches for more than half the month. Treatment options for pain management of acute symptoms often come in the form of medication, recommended or prescribed by a physician. However, those with chronic migraines are encouraged to take medication to prevent the frequency of pain. For those who want the possibility of a better solution, FDA has now approved Botox injections.

“When you are getting headaches, chronic migraines more than half of the month you may want to consider Botox injections, which is currently the only FDA-approved treatment option. It is given as a series of injections by your healthcare provider every three months to try to reduce the frequency of headaches by 8-9 less per month,” said Dr. Jessica Ailani, Director of The Medstar Georgetown Headache Center in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Ailani is a neurologist who specializes in all things headache-related. She is an expert on and treats people for migraines, cluster headaches, tension headaches, post-traumatic headaches, occipital neuralgia, headache related to neck strain, and concussion-related headaches.

The Medstar Georgetown Headache Center is known for creative treatment possibilities for their patients, including, but not limited to, focusing biofeedback training, acupuncture, physical therapy, and, of course, Botox. People interested in finding a doctor near them who offers this treatment for migraines are encouraged to check out www.botoxchronicmigraine.com

Dr. Jessica Ailani spoke with the Inquisitr about the difference between headaches and migraines, which questions to ask your doctor, what are some pain management strategies, why Botox has been proven effective in limiting the pain associated with migraines, and whether these Botox injections may also help reduce wrinkles and more?

