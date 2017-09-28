‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Share Adorable New Photos Of Baby Ember

Little People, Big World stars Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their daughter, Ember Jean, on Sept. 10, but they haven’t yet shared many photographs of their little bundle of joy online.

Until now.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Jeremy took to Instagram Stories to show fans a photoshoot setup he and Audrey put together for Baby Ember. In a series of short video clips, the proud new father showed off a fluffy white blanket sprinkled with pink rose petals — which served as the background for Ember’s photos. A couple of clips also showed the young family’s calico cat, Pine, trying nibble the roses before the shoot began!

Later, Jeremy shared a brand new picture from Baby Ember’s photoshoot on Instagram.

“Here’s her beautiful face!” Jer wrote in a message that accompanied the photo. “Ember Jean is two and a half weeks old already!”

He went on to say that his daughter is “doing great, loving life and practicing her singing whenever she’s hungry or needs to poo.”

Jeremy then acknowledged that Audrey has been having “a tough few weeks.” As the Inquisitr previously reported, Audrey has been suffering from a number of breastfeeding difficulties since giving birth, including mastitis, breast engorgement, and milk supply problems. However, Jer says that, despite it all, his wife is “having fun and enjoying being a first-time mother.”

However, Pine the cat is a different story. According to Jeremy, the little feline is having trouble adjusting to having a baby around and is instead “wondering why we brought this ‘thing’ home.”

As for Jeremy, he’s enjoying all the “perspective shifts” and late-night cuddles that come from being a new dad.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Audrey also shared several new photos of Ember with Us Weekly.

“Right now, she mostly sleeps and feeds you know, so getting to watch her and see how she physically evolves, and also just all her little mannerisms and character traits will be really fun,” Audrey told the magazine.

And Jeremy shared that he hopes Ember is the first of multiple children for the couple.

“We like the idea of a big family,” he said.

Audrey was even more specific, saying she hopes to “have four [kids].”

What do you think of the latest photos of Baby Ember? Do you hope Jeremy and Audrey have lots of children? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC later this fall.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]