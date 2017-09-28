Jana Duggar Courtship Rumors Shot Down By Two Men

If Jana Duggar has found love, it’s not with any of the men she’s recently been photographed with.

New rumors about Jana’s much-discussed love life began swirling after the oldest Duggar daughter was photographed spending time with two different men on two separate occasions. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, one of the guys linked to Jana was Jacob Wilson, a close friend of the Duggars. Jacob and his family helped build the Duggars’ 7,000-square-foot home, so he’s known Jana and her family for many years.

Two of Jana’s siblings, Joy-Anna and Joseph, both recently married longtime family friends, so naturally some Duggar fans thought that Jana and Jacob were a possible love match when they saw them together in a Facebook photo. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jacob Wilson also matched Jana’s description of her perfect guy: He’s proved that he’s more than willing to work hard and get his hands dirty by posting shirtless photos of himself welding and fishing on his Instagram page.

The image of Jana and Jacob (pictured below, second from the right) that got tongues wagging was taken at The Escapeopolis Project, an escape room located in the Duggars’ hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas. Jana and Jacob were part of a group that included two of Jana’s family members, Josh and James Duggar. Some fans speculated that the Duggar brothers were there to act as chaperones.

However, Jacob Wilson wants everyone to know that he isn’t Jana’s Prince Charming. On Wednesday, he posted a screenshot of various headlines about his rumored romance with Jana on his Instagram page. The image was accompanied by a denial that he’s courting the Duggar daughter.

“So yeah I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP,” Wilson wrote. “Lol we’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! we just happen to be in the same picture so of course the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I’m here to clear the water… it ain’t true! moral of the story? Don’t believe what you see online.”

A few mutual friends of the Duggars and Jacob Wilson responded to the post, including another young man who has been romantically linked to Jana.

“I know how you feel bro,” wrote Jonathan Hartano, a foreign exchange student who has also known the Duggars for many years.

Had a Bible Study at Jessa and Ben's place and hung out afterwards tonight! #newlyweds #awesomefellowship A post shared by Jonathan Hartono (@jonathanehari) on May 14, 2015 at 9:14pm PDT

Back in May, a photo of Jonathan Hartano and Jim Bob Duggar at a bowling alley sparked speculation that the guys were on a “date” to discuss Jonathan’s supposed interest in courting Jana. However, Jonathan later denied that this was the case, revealing that he and the Duggar patriarch were just enjoying an outing with a group of friends and family members.

Caleb Williams is yet another family friend who has been romantically linked to Jana simply because he’s appeared with her family in social media photos. As In Touch Weekly reports, some Duggar fans shamed Caleb for failing to notice that his underwear were showing when he was photographed eating dinner with the family over the weekend. However, he had a good sense of humor about the snapshot of his embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, which was posted on the Duggar family’s Facebook page for their hundreds of thousands of followers to see.

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared,” Caleb wrote in response to the Facebook post.

Caleb also responded to the many fans who asked if he was eating out with the Duggars because he and Jana are courting, writing that he and the only single adult Duggar daughter are just friends.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]