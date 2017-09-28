‘Sex In The City 3’ Allegedly Not Happening Due To Kim Cattrall’s Demands

It sounds like Sex in the City 3 may not be happening all over the demands of Kim Cattrall. Fans of the show have missed it and would love to see another movie. Radar Online revealed that Kim is allegedly asking for a lot to be in the movie and because of this, it looks like it won’t even end up happening at all.

Kim plays Samantha Jones in the movies, and the idea of doing it without her is pretty hard. Honestly, it is a big enough deal that they think the show can’t go on without her. A source says that Kim said she would only be willing to come back if they help produce other movies and projects that she is working on. Of course, Warner Bros. didn’t want to do this and said no to her.

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker were all allegedly ready to start filming as soon as a few weeks from now, but it doesn’t sound like it is going to happen at all now. The source said that they should have already been filming this movie. Sex and the City fans have always hoped for more from the franchise. They want to see updates on their favorite couples, but right now it doesn’t look like that will happen. Sex in the City fans are going to be pretty upset if they can’t work this out.

Everyone had signed on for it, but Kim Cattrall’s diva ways may be enough to make it not happen. As of right now, none of the cast is speaking out. They may still be trying to work it all out before any announcements are made. Kim hasn’t really been in the spotlight much lately, so her demands are hard to believe.

They could decide to just do the movie without her. The issue with that is that they were ready to start filming, so that would take a total rewrite. It could put it where everyone’s schedules might not line up and right now they are all ready to go.

Are you sad to hear that Sex in the City 3 may never happen? Do you feel like they could do the movie without her? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]