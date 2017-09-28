Cardi B Clears Up What Really Happened With NYPD And Those Deleted Tweets

A recent altercation Cardi B had with police proves that even a celebrity at the top of the charts can become a victim of police brutality. Last Tuesday, Cardi B took to Twitter and accused an NYPD officer of putting her in a chokehold. Almost as quickly as the tweets went up, Cardi deleted them and then went silent on the whole issue.

In the now-deleted tweets, the former Love & Hip Hop New York star wrote, “I can’t believe this cop put me in a choke hold just now s**t is crazy these NY cops don’t know how to do they job F**K 12.”

The shocking tweet came after Cardi reported that she had been in a car accident in New York City. Her cousin was driving Cardi’s Bentley SUV near Columbus Circle according to TMZ. It was around 6 p.m. when another driver caused an accident, according to sources connected with the Bronx rapper.

Billboard reported that the reason for police to even get involved in the car accident arose when two men involved began to fight. Cardi B claims that responding officers refused to interfere with the men at the scene. Instead, she charged them of putting her in a chokehold.

On Tuesday, Cardi B sat down with Miami’s 99 Jamz and, unsurprisingly, they asked her about the incident and the deleted tweets.

“There are two men that are about to square up, but you’re so pussy you won’t even hold back the men, you’re gonna put the female in a chokehold,” Cardi said during the interview

Cardi also shared why she ended up deleting her tweet and opted not to give a statement about the incident with the NYPD officer.

“You guys be lying, and this is why I don’t talk to you guys,” Cardi explained. “It’s not even about me. It’s because NYPD is the biggest gang in New York, and that really bothers me.”

Cardi B explained that after the car accident, the first thing she did was to call her boyfriend Offset from the hip hop group Migos. He also spoke out on behalf of his girlfriend about the incident.

“They ain’t touch the dudes that were fighting, they touched her, so I don’t understand what was going on,” Offset told TMZ after the incident last week. “I know you can’t stop the police. The police kill people every day and get away with it.”

See what else Cardi B had to say about her car accident and experiencing police brutality when she spoke with Miami’s 99 Jamz in the video below. Just keep in mind that this is Cardi speaking, so this video definitely contains adult language.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]