Bethenny Frankel Physically Fighting Ramona Singer? ‘RHONY’ Star Not Commenting

Bethenny Frankel recently revealed that she had found a mole on her face, and it was determined that it was skin cancer. Frankel was quick to have it removed and she documented her journey with fans. Since the diagnosis, Frankel has been vocal about people checking their skin and making sure that they are indeed healthy. She’s the second Real Housewives star to open up about cancer, as Tamra Judge recently revealed she had cancer as well. She was diagnosed with melanoma.

Even though Bethenny has been traveling around the country to provide help to people in need, she’s now making a joke about her surgery this week to bring some humor into the serious discussion. She had more surgery this week and showed fans a picture of her stitches. According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel revealed she had been in a fight and that the other guy looked worse. Perhaps the other person, in this case, is cancer, but she could joke around with fans when they suggested she had been fighting Ramona Singer.

“Damn! Who you been fightin’? Hope you heal quickly (and painlessly!),” one person wrote to Bethenny after she shared a picture of her surgery cut on Twitter, to which Frankel jokingly replied, “Wait til you see Ramona Singer’s face.”

You should see what the other guy looks like A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Sep 27, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Of course, Bethenny and Ramona had hit an all-time low on the previous season of The Real Housewives of New York as Frankel wasn’t sure about whether she wanted to continue her friendship with Singer. She was clearly hurt and confused about what had happened between them, but when Ramona started bringing Bethenny’s daughter, Bryn, into the discussions, the Skinnygirl business owner shut down. Despite not inviting her to Mexico on the cast trip, Ramona decided to go anyway, and the two had a rough heart-to-heart conversation in the pool.

Even though Singer agreed that she would try to change her behavior, Bethenny may have accepted that she’s not going to change 100 percent. However, it sounds like they are cordial enough to joke about Bethenny beating up Ramona, even though Singer hasn’t replied on social media. In fact, this Real Housewives of New York star hasn’t said anything about them fighting or about the joke. Surely, Bethenny wouldn’t make such a joke about someone who she’s truly upset with.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel joking that she had been fighting Ramona Singer recently, resulting in stitches and scars?

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]