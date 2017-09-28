Will Josh Flagg’s Wedding Be Featured On ‘MDL: LA’ Season 10?

Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd got married earlier this month in Los Angeles after a whirlwind relationship that was chronicled on the ninth season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles earlier this year.

After fans watched as Josh Flagg proposed to his boyfriend during a flash dance in Paris, France, the couple was seen tying the knot in Beverly Hills surrounded by their friends, family, and fellow Bravo TV reality stars, including Kyle Richards and Eden Sassoon of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Sonja Morgan of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Although the setting seemed to have made for the perfect made-for-TV wedding, fans are going to have to wait and see if the couple’s nuptials will be seen on the show. That said, Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish told readers on September 27 that the moments leading up to Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd’s wedding, which included a big fight, would be seen on the show.

In the trailer for Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles Season 10, Josh Flagg and Bobby Boyd are seen discussing the wedding, but when it comes to the actual ceremony, no footage is seen. Instead, the couple is seen arguing with one another before James Harris attempts to settle the argument they are having.

Also during the upcoming season of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, Josh Flagg and his co-star, Josh Altman, who recently welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Heather Bilyeu Altman, will be seen picking up where their feud left off. As fans will recall, the two men have battled one another for years over who is a better realtor, and judging by the Season 10 trailer, their feud won’t soon end.

To see more of Josh Flagg, his husband, Bobby Boyd, and their co-stars, including Josh Altman, Heather Bilyeu-Altman, James Harris, David Parnes, Madison Hildebrand, and Tracy Tutor Maltas, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles on Thursday, November 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a sneak peek at the new season below.

[Featured Image by Maarten de Boer/Bravo]