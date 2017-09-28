Josh Altman Baby: ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star’s Wife Heather Shows Off Daughter Alexis On Instagram

Josh Altman and Heather Bilyeu Altman welcomed their first child earlier this year and on Instagram, the Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles couple has been sharing tons of photos of their baby girl with their many fans and followers in recent months.

Since her April 2017 birth, Josh Altman and his wife have remained active with fans online, despite their busy schedules, and in the latest series of photos of Alexis Kerry, the child is seen playing with her feet as her mom lays beside her.

“Life doesn’t get better than this,” Heather Altman wrote in the caption of the photos on September 27.

Josh Altman has also been gushing over his baby girl on his own Instagram page and in one of his latest images, Alexis was seen FaceTiming with the real estate agent while wearing a bib that read, “Wanna buy a house? Call my daddy.”

While Heather Altman was first introduced to viewers of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles while working for Madison Hildebrand in Malibu, California, she and Josh Altman later hit it off and in 2013, they became engaged.

Although the Altmans were first set to wed in a large ceremony, they eventually called off their plans for a blowout event and traveled to Aspen in 2016 where they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and members of their families.

The couple’s engagement and wedding were both captured for the cameras and aired on previous seasons of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, as Josh Altman and his wife continued to dote on their baby girl, Bravo TV announced the official return of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles and confirmed the premiere date of the series’ 10th season. Also this week, the network confirmed the addition of a new female cast member, Tracy Tutor Maltas, who will be taking on the first full-time role in the series’ history.

To see more of Josh Altman, his wife Heather, and their co-stars, including Josh Flagg, James Harris, David Parnes, Madison Hildebrand, and Tracy Tutor Maltas, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles on Thursday, November 2, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a sneak peek at the new season below.

[Featured Image by Maarten de Boer/Bravo]